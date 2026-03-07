Editor's Review The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced a 14-day traffic disruption along Ngong Road to facilitate ongoing construction works.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has announced a 14-day traffic disruption along Ngong Road to facilitate ongoing construction works.

In a notice on Friday, March 6, the authority said the disruption will affect a section near the Junction Mall area from March 9 to March 23, 2026.

"Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) wishes to notify the public that a section of Ngong Road near the Naivasha Road and Kingara Road Junctions (Around the Junction Mall Area will experience traffic disruption from Monday, 9th March, 2026 to Monday, 23rd March, 2026," the notice read.

KURA clarified that the disruption will mainly occur at night to minimize daytime traffic congestion.

"The traffic disruption will mainly occur during evening-to-night-time hours from 6 pm to 2 am. This is to allow for concreting of the deck for the flyover currently undergoing construction," the notice added.

KURA also outlined a diversion plan for motorists heading towards Karen during the construction period.

"Traffic that is Karen-bound along Ngong Road will be diverted from the Kenya Science Campus entrance to the Nairobi City County Training School entrance due to temporary closure of that section," the notice continued.

KURA noted that traffic flow will be reduced to a single lane in each direction during the night operations, but will return to normal during the day.

"This will result in a single lane being maintained in each direction during nighttime operations, as illustrated in the figure below. During daytime hours, no full road closures or major traffic diversions are anticipated as two lanes will be maintained in each direction," the notice further read.

File image of a section of Ngong Road

Motorists have been urged to remain cautious while using the affected section and to follow traffic guidance provided on site.

"Motorists are advised to exercise caution when approaching the affected section and to follow all road signs provided. Police officers and traffic marshals will be on site to ensure smooth traffic flow," the notice concluded.

Elsewhere, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a cautionary notice to motorists and other road users following the onset of heavy rains.

In a statement earlier Friday, the authority warned that the current weather conditions could lead to dangerous driving situations, including reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces.

"With the onset of the heavy rains across the country, as advised by the weatherman, the Authority cautions the Public of potentially hazardous road conditions.

"The ongoing rainfall and foggy conditions in some areas are significantly increasing road risks due to reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces," the notice read.

NTSA appealed to motorists to remain vigilant and prioritize safety while on the roads, noting that responsible behaviour by both drivers and pedestrians is crucial during the rainy season.

"We appeal to motorists to be extra cautious and mindful of their safety and that of other road users. We urge pedestrians to use designated crossing points to avoid unnecessary risks," the notice added.

NTSA called on passengers to actively participate in ensuring road safety by speaking up if they feel their safety is being compromised while travelling.

"Passengers are also encouraged to take responsibility for their own safety by speaking out and asking the driver to stop if the situation becomes unsafe," the notice further read.

To help motorists navigate the challenging weather conditions, the authority advised drivers to remove stalled vehicles from the road as soon as possible to prevent traffic disruptions and accidents.

Motorists were also urged to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead to allow adequate braking time on slippery roads.

NTSA further emphasized the need for drivers to reduce speed, noting that halting a vehicle becomes more difficult in rainy conditions.

Additionally, motorists were advised to turn on their headlights whenever it rains to increase visibility for oncoming traffic.

The authority also recommended that drivers always use windshield wipers to clear raindrops from the glass to maintain clear visibility while driving.

Motorists were also warned against attempting to drive through flooded roads, which can pose serious risks to both vehicles and passengers.