The Kajiado County Government has issued a 14-day ultimatum to traders and developers operating illegally on road reserves across the county.

In a notice on Friday, March 6, County Executive Committee Member for Lands, Physical Planning, Housing, Urban Development and Municipalities Hamilton Parsayo warned that enforcement action will be taken against individuals and businesses that have set up structures or trading activities on road reserves within and outside urban centres.

"The County Government hereby notifies the public of enforcement against illegal businesses and structures encroaching on road reserves within and outside all urban centers in the county," he said.

Parsayo said the county had observed a growing number of unauthorized developments and trading activities occupying designated road corridors.

"It has been observed with concern that several developers, businesses and individuals are carrying out trading activities and have erected temporary and/or permanent structures on designated road reserves," he added.

The county listed some of the common forms of encroachment identified during inspections across towns and market centres.

These include kiosks, stalls, signage, and building projections; sale of building materials along road reserves; temporary or permanent structures erected within road reserves; and trading activities obstructing the free flow of traffic and pedestrians.

According to Parsayo, such activities pose safety risks and disrupt normal movement within urban areas.

"Such activities obstruct traffic, compromise public safety, and undermine order and livability of our municipalities, towns and market centres," he continued.

File image of Joseph Ole Lenku

The county government has now directed all affected traders and property owners to clear the illegal structures and vacate the road reserves within two weeks.

"All affected owners/occupiers are hereby directed to voluntarily remove the above-mentioned structures and cease trading on road reserves/corridors within fourteen (14) days from the date of this notice.

"The affected areas must be reinstated to their original condition. Business owners are advised to confine their merchandise within their business premises," he further said.

Authorities warned that failure to comply with the directive will result in forceful removal of the structures once the notice period expires.

"Upon expiry of this notice, the County Government of Kajiado, in collaboration with relevant agencies, will clear all encroachments without further reference, and the costs incurred shall be recovered from responsible parties," he concluded.

This comes days after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issued a fresh warning to traders operating along the busy Thika Superhighway, urging them to vacate sections of the road reserve.

In a statement on Thursday, March 5, KeNHA said it had recirculated enforcement notices to traders occupying the restricted areas along the highway.

The notice targets traders at Delview, Kihunguro, and Allsops, with the authority warning that enforcement measures will be taken against those who fail to comply.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Corridor C Management team, led by Road Inspector Kennedy Karimi, has recirculated the vacation from road reserve enforcement notices to traders operating within the road reserve along the Thika Superhighway at Delview, Kihunguro, and Allsops," the statement read.

KeNHA explained that the renewed notice comes after the earlier deadline issued in February expired, with some traders still remaining within the restricted zones.

"This action follows the lapse of the notice issued on 23rd February 2026, which directed the affected traders to vacate the encroached sections within a specified period.

"The traders are required to clear the areas to allow for the restoration and protection of the road reserve. However, some still remain within the restricted zones even after the deadline expired," the statement added.

According to KeNHA, the move is part of efforts to enhance safety and maintain order along one of the country’s busiest highways.

"The exercise forms part of the Authority’s ongoing road safety and corridor management initiatives aimed at reducing accidents along the busy highway corridor, enhancing order within road reserve areas, ensuring unobstructed traffic flow on national highways, and protecting infrastructure designated for highway operations and future expansion," the statement continued.

KeNHA warned that it will proceed with enforcement measures if traders fail to vacate the areas.

"Should non-compliance persist, the Authority will proceed with the clearance and removal of illegal structures within the road reserve in accordance with highway management regulations," the statement concluded.