Ruku, through a press statement, confirmed that the meeting would be held in his office and would involve the government and the public sector.





"We will be holding an emergency meeting in my office to deliberate and consider accelerated appropriate response measures," the statement read in part.





The CS stated that the heavy downpour has left Nairobi residents in a poor state, which required an instant reaction from the government.





"Nairobi County is also severely affected as intense showers continue to pound and massive waters fill the roads, making it impossible for Kenyans to move, and many households are left without any place to sleep," the statement continued.





A file image of a flooded road in Nairobi



The meeting will bring together the State Department for Special Programmes, the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, the National Police Service and the National Youth Service.







CS Ruku stated that the National Disaster Management Unit, the National Disaster Operation Centre, the National Drought Management Authority, the Government Spokesperson, the Kenya Meteorological Department, Nairobi County Government, the Kenya Red Cross and St John's Ambulance would also attend the meeting.





Meanwhile, the Public Service Boss instructed all Deputy County Commissioners to be vigilant and immediately furnish the Ministry and my office with information on the number of households in their area of jurisdiction who require assistance as a result of floods.





"Every subcounty is hereby directed to set up a public information desk, emergency response and assistance centre with rapid response stations in every division in Kenya," Ruku declared.





The CS drew attention to the report by Kenya Met, which warned of heavier-than-usual rainfall in the country in the next few days.





He urged Kenyans to be on the lookout and be careful on the roads for their safety and the safety of other road users, and to avoid crossing rivers during this time.





Ruko listed the counties flagged by the Weatherman to receive heavy rainfall in the upcoming days.





These include Nandi, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Busia, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Market, West-Pokot, Kericho, Bomet, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Nyamira and Narok Counties.





Machakos, Makueni, Kajiado, Taita-Taveta, Mombasa, Lamu, Kwale and Tana River Counties are also expected to receive heavy showers.

The heavy rainfall has caused a lot of havoc across the country. Many citizens have been caught unawares after multiple rivers burst their banks.

In Nairobi, the stormwaters have caused damage to property worth millions, including cars and homes. Several people have also lost their lives.

Earlier, CS Ruku revealed that the government had set aside Ksh1 billion to mitigate flooding across the country.

