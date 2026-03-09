Editor's Review Oburu stated that political freedoms without economic dignity were a hollow victory.

ODM party leader Senator Oburu Odinga on Monday, March 9, declared that the Orange party would deliver economic liberation to Kenyans.

Oburu claimed that freeing up the economy was the third liberation after the first two, which offered Kenyans the right to vote and the freedom of speech.

He reiterated that ODM had entered into a covenant with the people to ensure that they received value for money.

"We offer a covenant that will build a society where your hard work is rewarded, where your taxes are respected, and where 'Maisha Bora' is not a slogan, but the lived reality for every Kenyan," the statement read in part.

Oburu ascertained that ODM would lead the third liberation to free Kenyans' pockets and asked Kenyans to join the march towards achieving it.

The party leader explained that political freedoms that were earned through the first two liberations without economic dignity were a hollow victory.

"​ODM’s vision for Economic Justice and Shared Prosperity is built from the ground up, ensuring that the wealth of our nation is not a luxury for the few, but a right for the many," he stated.

Oburu's statement came amid concerns that the ODM Linda Ground faction was focused on politics instead of Kenyans' needs.

The Siaya Senator appeared to be reading from the same script as the leaders in the United Opposition, who have been campaigning on restoring the economic well-being of ordinary Kenyans.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been championing under the 'Okoa Payslip' banner, in a bid to save Kenyans from punitive taxes.

Gachagua claimed that while Kenyans work very hard to make a living, most of their wages are taken by the government through tax and other statutory deductions.

Kenyans in formal employment are subjected to Pay As You Earn (PAYE), SHA, NSSF and Housing Levy Deductions.

Since February, Kenyans have been paying more for NSSF following the implementation of the fourth phase of the NSSF Act of 2013.