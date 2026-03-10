Editor's Review The Affordable Housing Board has provided an update on the progress of the Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 10, the board said the project is already progressing toward delivering more than two thousand units that will be housed in several residential blocks within the Railway City development.

"The Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project is progressing steadily and is set to deliver 2,180 housing units across 15 residential blocks," the statement read.

File image of the Eldoret Railway City Affordable Housing Project

According to the board, the housing units will include different categories designed to accommodate a broader section of Kenyans seeking home ownership.

"The development will comprise a mix of social, affordable, and market-rate units, significantly expanding access to decent and affordable housing for Kenyans. In addition, the project incorporates commercial spaces that will support business activities and contribute to a vibrant and self-sustaining community," the statement added.

Beyond the residential units, the project is also expected to include several essential facilities aimed at improving the quality of life for future residents and ensuring access to key services within the estate.

"Residents will benefit from a range of essential social amenities and lifestyle facilities, including an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre, a dispensary, and a police post to enhance safety and wellbeing," the statement continued.

The board further noted that the project will incorporate recreational spaces designed to support community engagement and provide residents with leisure spaces.

"The project will also feature recreational spaces such as a basketball court, clubhouse, and swimming pool, fostering a lively and well-balanced living environment," the statement concluded.

The board encouraged interested Kenyans to register for the housing programme and begin saving toward purchasing a unit.

This comes a week after Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo issued an update on the construction of Kisumu’s Lumumba Affordable Housing Project.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 3, Omollo reflected on the origins of the estate and its long-standing significance in Kisumu.

"For 63 years, the original Lumumba Estate in Kisumu, built by the colonial government in 1961, the same year as Patrice Lumumba's death, served as an iconic residential neighborhood," he said.

Omollo noted that while the estate had served residents for decades, its structures had become outdated and unsuitable for the city’s growing population.

"Its aging structures, however, could no longer meet the demands of a growing city. With Kenya's new transformation agenda and Kisumu's elevation to City status, the need for decent, modern housing became urgent," he added.

Omollo explained that the new development is designed to bridge that gap by delivering modern housing units under different categories to cater for diverse income groups.

"The Lumumba Affordable Housing Project answers that need. The development features 2,348 units across 15 modern 17-floor blocks, offering studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes under Social, Affordable and Market-Rate schemes," he continued.

Omollo further pointed to the economic benefits of the project, particularly in job creation for local residents during the construction phase.

"The project has also created direct employment for over 1,800 workers daily, including masons, steelworkers, plumbers and electricians," he further said.

Omollo also outlined the role played by his department in ensuring the project’s implementation aligns with the government’s urban renewal objectives.

"The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration has played a key role in implementing the project, supporting urban renewal and ensuring safer, well-managed neighborhoods," he concluded.