Kenya Power has issued a notice to customers across the country as it begins rolling out a new electricity meter reading system.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 10, Kenya Power said the new technology will modernize how its teams capture meter readings, replacing the traditional manual process.

According to the company, the system works by scanning the meter display rather than relying on staff to manually input numbers.

"Kenya Power has introduced an Optical Character Recognition (OCR) system for electricity meter reading.

"The OCR system allows our teams to scan meter displays directly, instead of manually typing meter numbers and readings. This improves the accuracy and efficiency of billing, helping ensure customers receive correct bills," the notice read.

Kenya Power noted that some challenges have emerged during the early stages of the nationwide rollout, particularly when meter readers are unable to access meters located inside locked premises or secured boxes.

"As the system is being rolled out across the country, we have noted that locked premises and meter boxes are the main challenge affecting meter reading," the notice added.

Because of this, the company is asking customers to cooperate with staff when they visit homes or business premises to take meter readings.

"Customers are therefore kindly requested to allow our staff access to meters within their premises, including opening meter boxes where necessary," the notice continued.

File image of Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror

Kenya Power reassured customers about safety and verification procedures when staff visit their premises to take readings.

"For your safety, all Kenya Power staff visiting customer premises will carry official identification cards with their staff number and national ID details. Customers can also verify anyone claiming to be a Kenya Power employee by dialling *977# and selecting the Jua for Sure option," the notice concluded.

This comes months after Kenya Power announced that all applications for new power connections had to be submitted exclusively through its online platform.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the company explained that the transition was meant to modernise customer services and accelerate processing times.

"Individuals and businesses seeking new electricity connections from Kenya Power will now be required to submit their applications exclusively through the Company's website using the link [https://selfservice.kplc.co.ke/public/](https://selfservice.kplc.co.ke/public/) that is accessible using computers and mobile phone devices.

"The move, which takes effect this week, is aimed at improving operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring faster processing times for all electricity connection requests," the statement read.

Kenya Power noted that it would no longer accept paper-based applications at its offices, adding that physical submissions would be completely phased out.

"Effectively, the Company will stop receiving manual electricity connection applications at its service centres and banking halls. Beneficiaries of the Last Mile Connectivity Project will be engaged by Kenya Power officials on site during implementation of the projects," the statement added.

According to Kenya Power, digitisation was expected to greatly enhance efficiency and transparency in the application process.

"By digitising the application process, Kenya Power is seeking to reduce turnaround times, increase transparency, and make electricity access more convenient for all Kenyans," the statement further read.

To ensure a smooth transition, Kenya Power had deployed support teams countrywide to help customers navigate the new digital channels.

"The Company has deployed its Business Development teams across the country to guide customers through the digital platforms and ensure a smooth experience, particularly for users who may require assistance with the digital application channels.

"A multi-channel digital service approach has been put in place to provide customers with flexibility and convenience, ensuring they can submit their application through the platform that is accessible at any given time," the statement noted.