The Committee charged with overseeing the implementation has broken downhits and misses in the implementation of the 10-point deal between President William Ruto and the late Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 10, during a joint UDA-ODM Parliamentary Group Meeting, Committee Member Javas Bigambo revealed that a great percentage of the 10 agenda items had been implemented.

Bigambo went through each of the agenda items, highlighting the achievements and shortfalls.

President William Ruto and Oburu Odinga during the presentation of the 10-Point Agenda Implementation Report on March 10, 2026.

1. Full implementation of the NADCO report

Bigambo revealed that at least nine bills were submitted to Parliament. So far, three bills have been assented into law: the IEBC Amendment Bill (2023), the Statutory Instruments Amendment Bill (2023) and the EACC Bill (2023).

He added that the Election Amendment and the Election Offences Bill (2023) were still under mediation. The Committee confirmed that the IEBC had been reconstituted as demanded in the NADCO report.

Bigambo stated that President Ruto had ensured the implementation of the Public Benefit Organisations (PBO) Act 2013, which allows civil societies to source funds and implement social projects.

He added that the Constitutional Amendment Bill to allow for the entrenchment of the NG-CDF, Senate Oversight Funds and CountyWard Fund was also under consideration.

2. Inclusivity in all spheres of public life

The Committee confirmed that the Broad-based government had worked to ensure the inclusivity of all Kenyans. It stated that the launch of the National Policy on Ethnic Minorities and Marginalised Communities promotes inclusivity.

"A Ksh500 million programme has been railroaded by the policy. The policy has also createda Directorate for Minorities and Marginalised Communities under the Office of the President," the report read in part.

Bigambo also lauded efforts by the state to promote economic inclusivityby lowering the cost of fertilisers, reducing fuel costs by 14 per cent, the timely repayment of social protection stipends, and increasing the financial pool of the Equalisation Fund.

The Committee noted the government's efforts to promote inclusivity in healthcare through the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The Kenya Kwanza administration has also been lauded inclusivituy in education and socio-economic activities.

3. Protecting and strengthening devolution

The Committee stated that the government had increased the equitable revenue share to counties from Ksh385billion to Ksh 415 billion.

"This increase is a major gain for devolution. Counties now receive timely monthly disbursements with no pending carry-overs as of June 30, 2025," Bigambo stated.

4. Promoting and Protecting the livelihood of the youths

The Committee cited many achievements under this agenda. The report revealed that over 90,000 youths were undergoing business training.

Notably, the state was lauded for the NYOTA fund, which has created employment opportunities for more than 820,000 young entrepreneurs.

Other employment opportunities were created under the affordable housing, stadium construction, and climate works programmes.

5. Leadership and integrity

Ruto received acknowledgement for the enactment of the Conflict of Interest Act, which strengthens the commitment to reducing conflict of interest within the public sector.

6. The right to peaceful assembly and compensation of victims of protest riots

Bigambo reported that the government had set aside Ksh2 billion in the 2025/26 Supplementary Budget towards the compensation of victims of protests and human rights violations.

He revealed that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has secured convictions in 35 cases involving 49 officers engaged in police misconduct.

The Committee confirmed that the Demonstration bill, which was meant to curtail the rights and freedoms of protesters, had been withdrawn from Parliament.

Bigambo added that new policy directives on the use of force by police and the retraining of police officers will further ensure that protesters are protected.

7. National Debt

The Committee confirmed that the government had commissioned a comprehensive audit of the public debt by the Auditor General to strengthen transparency and the use of borrowed funds.

It also welcomed the government's decision to seek alternative sources of funds other than national debt, and the management of Kenya's debt portfolio through liability management.

8. Fight against corruption

The Report revealed that the procurement of an e-government procurement system has digitised several government services, hence promoting transparency.

"The single Treasury account system has consolidated government cash collection and management, improved transparency and minimised idle funds in commercial funds," the report read in part.

The Committee also reported that the state had passed the Money Laundering Bill, and the Combating of Terrorism Financing Laws Amendment Act has curbed the flow of illicit money in Kenya.

9. Stop the waste of public resources

The Committee reported that austerity measures had been put in place to do away with the budgets of the office of the First Lady, Second Lady and the Wife of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Furthermore, the report revealed a 12-month ban on the purchase of government vehicles except in the security sector.

10. Protecting and promoting the sovereignty of the people, the rule of law and Constitutionalism

The Report established that the broad-based government has facilitated the judiciary to ensure that it has enough officers to improve access to justice and reduce case backlogs.

In addition, the Committee established that the government has been keen on adherence to the rule of law by respecting court orders and all decisions by the court.

Recommendations by the Committee

1. The formation of a broad-based committee between the Senate and the National Assembly to facilitate all outstanding bills.

2. Parliament to conclude outstanding bills within 90 days.

3. Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to enhance legislation to safeguard protesters and protect property and livelihoods.

4. County governments to implement the National Policy and Ethnic Minorities and Marginalised Communities

5. Fast Tracking the National Resources Amendment Bill (2022)



