Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has responded after a video she shared on TikTok sparked widespread discussion online.

In an interview on Monday, March 9, she clarified that the video was simply her personal way of reflecting and connecting with Kenyans.

Muthoni explained that different people process emotions and reflect on events in different ways, especially when working in demanding public service roles.

"We all meditate differently, and we all have one reflection, and I can tell you for a fact, having worked in public health, I have too many reflections to do every day," she said.

Muthoni also clarified claims circulating online that she had been crying in the video, stating that the interpretation was incorrect.

She maintained that the clip reflected a moment of sadness following the flooding incidents but was not an emotional breakdown.

"I never cried. I have not cried in a long time. I want to say that we reflect differently and I connect differently with people. This is just my way of connection with people. And because I deal with people on a daily basis, Saturday (after the Friday night floods) was a very sad day," she added.

Muthoni urged members of the public not to misinterpret the video or spread claims that she was in tears, reiterating that it was simply a personal reflection.

"We reflect very differently; and I think I also seek to reflect differently, just like any other person, just like any other Kenyan. I'm a human being. And for the citizens of this country, I connect with you. I'm really okay. Please, nobody should circulate it saying that I was crying," she further said.

