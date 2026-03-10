Editor's Review NPS confirmed that 49 Kenyans died and 2,624 families were displaced in Nairobi.

The National Police Service (NPS) on Tuesday, March 10, asked Nairobi residents to remain vigilant as the heavy rains continue to fall in the county.

In a press release, Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga confirmed that 49 people had lost their lives in the floods last week and called on residents to monitor weather alerts.

Nyaga urged Nairobi residents to reach out to the law enforcement agencies to report any adverse weather conditions.

"As the rains persist, we urge all members of the public to exercise extreme caution and continue following updates and safety advisories issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department and other relevant government agencies.

"Any distress situations, emergencies or criminal activity should be reported through the toll-free numbers 999, 911, and 112, or via #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203 / WhatsApp 0709 570 000," the statement read in part.

A file image of vehicles submerged in stormwater during the Nairobi floods.

NPS offered condolences to the families of those who died. Nyaga confirmed that 2,624 families had been displaced from their homes.

In addition, the rains caused damage to infrastructure and property across the country, including 16 police stations.

The Police Spokesperson revealed that officers were collaborating with other multi-agency response teams to conduct search-and-rescue missions, evacuate residents in vulnerable areas, and provide security.

Nyaga reassured that the police would mitigate the challenges experienced and ensure the continuous delivery of policing services to the public.

Earlier, Kenya Power issued a warning to residents living in areas affected by floods to avoid walking in pools of water where electricity poles had fallen.

The firm warned of a high risk of electrocution and urged residents to report such incidents immediately so that Kenya Power can deploy teams to address them.

The warning came amid the revelation that a number of the people who were found dead after the floods had been electrocuted.

Kenya Met had predicted that the rains would subside this week, but advised Kenyans to remain alert and report any adverse weather conditions.