Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed calls to quit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and form another political party.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 11, during a Linda Mwananchi event in Nairobi, Sifuna made it clear that he will not leave the ODM party.

The ODM Secretary General argued that he has contributed to the party and cannot just walk away.

“Some of you, I hear you telling me, Sifuna, leave ODM and go form another party, we are not leaving ODM. This party belongs to all of us. We have to fight for this party; let them kill us if they want, but we will remain in the party.

“Raila Odinga did not raise cowards. And we have all contributed to the party. ODM is a taxpayers ’ funded institution and all of us have a stake, even if you are not a member of ODM,” said Sifuna.

The Nairobi Senator also accused President William Ruto of destroying the party, saying it is unrecognizable in recent months.

Senator Sifuna claimed that the Head of State has been funding the Linda Ground faction of the ODM party.

“ODM today is unrecognizable. We used to be the party that fought for the people, we used to be the ones representing the people, can you really see the representation of the people in those dances we are being shown on TV called Linda Ground? That is the doing of President William Ruto. He has supplied funds outside party channels to be able to destroy the party,” he claimed.

Sifuna’s remarks come weeks after he was kicked out of the ODM Secretary General position and replaced by Catherine Omanyo.

However, Sifuna moved to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) and secured orders temporarily blocking his ouster from the position.

In the ruling, PPDT also restrained the parties involved from proceeding with the publication of the contested resolution in the Kenya Gazette.

"That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues orders staying the implementation of the Resolution made by the National Executive Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement Party on 11th February, 2026 to remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party," the ruling read.