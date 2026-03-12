Editor's Review The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has closed down an illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) bulk storage facility in Mariakani, Kilifi County.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 11, EPRA said the facility was discovered to be operating without construction permits or operational licenses, posing a major risk to public safety.

“Our Enforcement and Surveillance officers, working with the National Police Service, National Government Administration Officers, and Kilifi County Government, have successfully decommissioned an illegal LPG bulk storage facility at the Shangia area in Mariakani, Kilifi County.

“The facility, discovered through intelligence reports, was operating without construction permits or operational licenses and posed a serious public safety risk,” EPRA stated.

The authority noted that it had earlier issued a decommissioning notice to the facility’s owner, directing them to surrender.

File image of an Illegal LPG storage facility in Mariakani, Kilifi County.

However, the owner of the LPG facility failed to comply with the directive, forcing EPRA to move in and shut it down.

EPRA further said the owner of the facility will face legal action under the Petroleum Act, Cap 308

“We remain committed to protecting public safety and ensuring LPG infrastructure operates under strict regulatory standards,” the authority added.

This comes months after EPRA unmasked fuel stations that are selling adulterated fuel.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 31, EPRA said it conducted 4,394 tests at 967 petroleum sites.

According to the authority, out of 967 fuel stations inspected, 957 were found to be compliant, while 10 failed to meet the required fuel quality standards.

The Meridian Fuels Filling Station in Ngata, Nakuru, was found to be selling Diesel adulterated with Domestic Kerosene.

The station was reopened after upgrading the product and paying taxes and penalties amounting to Ksh140,144.

The Akwabi Filling Station in Bukura, Kakamega, was discovered selling Diesel adulterated with Domestic kerosene and was closed down.

The Eden Energy Service Station in Wote, Makueni County, was found offering for sale Diesel meant for export.

The station was reopened after upgrading the product and paying taxes and penalties amounting to Ksh132,780.

EPRA also impounded three trucks in Taita Taveta and Mombasa, ferrying diesel.