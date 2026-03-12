Editor's Review KMTC received a visiting delegation from Canada to discuss potential collaboration aimed at creating employment opportunities for its graduates abroad.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) on Tuesday, March 10, received a visiting delegation from Canada to discuss potential collaboration aimed at creating employment opportunities for its graduates through the Health Care Assistant programme.

The visit, facilitated by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, represented the second meeting between the delegation and the college as both sides continue discussions on aligning training processes to prepare KMTC graduates for opportunities in the international job market.

Speaking on behalf of the CEO, KMTC Director of Finance, Planning and Administration Lucy Chebungei welcomed the delegation and reiterated the college's commitment to strengthening partnerships with global institutions.

"KMTC remains a key contributor to the healthcare workforce both locally and globally, producing competent professionals who serve in diverse health systems across the world," she said.

Chebungei noted that the discussions come at an important time following the recent graduation of more than 22,000 KMTC students who are ready to contribute to healthcare systems both within Kenya and internationally.

"Our graduates are well trained and ready to offer their services and strengthen healthcare delivery both locally and internationally," she added.

The leader of the visiting team, Lara Dyer, explained that the delegation’s objective was to review whether the Health Care Assistant training offered by KMTC matches the standards required in Canada.

"Our mission is to determine whether the Health Care Assistant curriculum meets Canadian requirements to ensure that graduates transitioning to Canada are well prepared and able to integrate seamlessly into the healthcare system," she said.

This comes a day after KMTC issued an update to applicants after releasing admission letters for the 2026 intake.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 10, the college confirmed that the admission letters were released on Monday, March 9, for both pre-service and in-service candidates.

However, the institution warned that the high number of users attempting to access the portal simultaneously may slow down the system.

"The admission letters for both Pre-Service and In-Service applicants were officially released yesterday, March 9, 2026. However, due to high portal traffic, some applicants may currently experience difficulties accessing or downloading their letters," the notice read.

KMTC urged successful applicants to remain patient and attempt to log in again later when the number of users on the portal has reduced.

"We kindly request that selected applicants remain patient and try accessing the portal later, once traffic has reduced," the notice added.

KMTC also issued a warning to applicants about potential scams during the process, noting that fraudsters could attempt to take advantage of the current access difficulties.

"Applicants are strongly cautioned to beware of fraudsters who may take advantage of this situation by claiming they can help you access or secure admission letters for a fee," the notice further read.

KMTC clarified that there are no charges required to obtain admission letters and urged applicants to rely only on official communication channels.

"Please note that all admission letters are issued strictly through the KMTC admissions portal, and no payment is required to access them," the notice concluded.