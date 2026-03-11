Editor's Review Ogamba stated that the CBA portal had scoring rubrics and verification mechanisms.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ogamba Migos on Wednesday, March 11, denounced claims that the results of the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results can be manipulated.

Appearing before the Senate Plenary, Ogamba defended the integrity of the KJSEA exam and dismissed claims that some of the results had been misreported.

The CS, who was responding to the question by Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, stated that the results released by the Kenya National Examination Council were accurate.

He explained that the assessment of learners is done on the basis of exceeding, meeting, approaching or being below expectations, which could not be doctored.

"KJSEA is a competency-based summative assessment administered at the end of Grade Nine to identify learners’ strengths, aptitudes and interests rather than to rank students through aggregate scores," the CS elaborated.

A file image of Education CS Ogamba Migos appearing before the Senate on March 11, 2026.



Ogamba told the senators that multiple quality assurance mechanisms are in place to safeguard the credibility of national assessments.

These include pilot testing of examinations, automated scoring systems, deployment of supervisors and invigilators during examinations, and validation of scores before results are released.

"All schools access the Competency-Based Assessment Portal, which enables the management of School-Based Assessments and provides a digital platform for reporting learner performance, supported by scoring rubrics and verification mechanisms to ensure uniformity and compliance with national assessment standards," the CS reiterated.

The Education Boss explained that the final performance rating of Grade 9 students picks 20 percent from the KPSEA exam done at Grade 6, 20 percent from the School-Based Assessments, and 60 percent from the KJSEA exam.

Ogamba also responded to questions by the Senate on how the new CBC system of education ensured that all learners engaged in co-curricular activities.

He informed that the new curriculum was focused on harnessing natural talent through the inter-school sports competitions, and the music and drama festivals.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education released the timetables for the 2026, KPSEA, KJSEA and KCSE exams.

The Ministry reassured candidates of a fair and transparent examination process and asked teachers and candidates to comply with the released rules and guidelines.