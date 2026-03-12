Editor's Review Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has cautioned the Linda Mwanachi faction against forming a political party.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 11, Natembeya said if the faction forms a party, it could reduce the united opposition's votes and inadvertently help President William Ruto get another term in the 2027 General Election.

The DAP-K governor pointed out that the Linda Mwananchi wing is airing the same views as the opposition.

“It will be a disaster because the views they are expressing are views of the opposition, and as the opposition, we want to be united.

“If they branch off and form another wing of the opposition, they are going to reduce our votes and inadvertently help President Ruto to get another term. I greatly discourage that kind of direction,” said Natembeya.

File image of Linda Mwananchi rally in Kakamega County.

At the same time, Governor Natembeya said the opposition is monitoring the situation within the ODM party as it develops.

He clarified that he is not part of the Linda Mwananchi faction, saying it is an internal ODM issue.

“I have never been to any of their events. This is an internal ODM issue and how they are relating to the government. For us who remained in Azimio, we are basically innocent bystanders, viewing how the events are unfolding, we hope it ends well,” Natembeya added.

The ODM party has been split into two main factions, the Linda Ground led by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga and the Linda Mwananchi, which is comprised of youthful MPs and Senators, including Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino.

Other members of the faction are James Orengo, Richard Onyonka, Godfrey Osotsi, Anthony Kibagendi, Caleb Amisi, and Caroli Omondi.

The team is opposed to the idea of the ODM party backing President William Ruto's re-election in 2027.

On Wednesday, Sifuna dismissed calls to quit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and form another political party.

Speaking during a Linda Mwananchi event in Nairobi, Sifuna made it clear that he will not leave the ODM party.

“Some of you, I hear you telling me, Sifuna, leave ODM and go form another party, we are not leaving ODM. This party belongs to all of us. We have to fight for this party; let them kill us if they want, but we will remain in the party,” said Sifuna.