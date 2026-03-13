Editor's Review Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has responded to a viral video circulating on social media alleging that he had been arrested.

In an update on Friday, March 13, the MP assured the public and his supporters that he is safe, explaining that the footage being circulated is not recent and dates back several years.

"We have no idea of the motive of the inaccurate circulating information, the video is for 2019. I’m fine and well. Thank you everyone for your concern," he said.

Nyoro also used the opportunity to highlight his upcoming engagement, indicating that he would proceed with scheduled development activities in his constituency.

"We’ll be launching triple laboratories at Karemaini Secondary School in the morning," he added.

This comes two months after Nyoro opened up on his fallout with President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, January 14, he said the ruling UDA party deviated from its campaign promises to Kenyans.

Nyoro pointed out that the government has been borrowing, yet it promised Kenyans to go slow on taking loans.

"I think it is the party that deviated. Because when we were campaigning, I had a chance to come here to sell our agenda. The party has deviated from what we were to do.

"I have spoken on several issues, but the primary one is around the economy. We told Kenyans that we were not going to borrow the kind of money we are borrowing now, we promised that we will go slow on borrowing because for sustainable development it's not about spending now but the future of our economy," he said.

Nyoro also said the Ruto administration is not delivering on its promise of properly funding the education sector.

"We were also to give education the primacy it deserves; I don’t think the party is doing what we sold to the Kenyan people, and especially when it comes to funding education and holistic things, for example, what we are doing in terms of decent, people are having alternative voices, especially with the young people," he added.