The National Police Service (NPS) has reduced its personnel emoluments budget by Ksh1.4 billion.

While appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, NPS Accounting Officer, Bernice Lemedeket, said the budget had been overestimated.

She explained that the adjustment was necessary to align the budget provision with the actual number of officers currently in service.

The NPS Accounting Officer said the variance was caused by the exits of police officers from the service and delays in the recruitment of new officers.

“NPS Accounting Officer Ms Bernice Lemedeket explained that the adjustment was necessary to align the budget provision with the actual number of officers currently in service. She attributed the variance to staff exits and the delayed start of the recruitment process for uniformed officers, which affected the projected expenditure,” Parliament stated.

File image of IG Douglas Kanja and DCI boss Mohamed Amin appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security

During the session, the Gabriel Tongoyo-led committee raised concerns over the frequent adjustment of predictable expenditures such as salaries, noting that such obligations should ordinarily be accurately projected during the budget formulation stage.

The committee also warned against the misuse of Article 223 of the Constitution, noting that some expenditures being introduced through the provision were not of an emergency nature.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, said the NPS required an additional Ksh21 billion to finance its operations and provide security ahead of the 2027 General Election.

IG Kanja mentioned that some of the police stations have no electricity, and almost half of the stations have no vehicles.

The police IG emphasised the stations need vehicles to help them respond to emergencies promptly.

“Fifty per cent of our police stations have no form of transport, and that is an impediment to the provision of services. We would request this committee to support us in that direction so that many stations can have transport,” said Kanja.

The service had initially been allocated Ksh127 billion at the start of the 2025-2026 financial year.