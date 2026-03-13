Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects in connection with operating a black-market network dealing with stolen mobile phones in the Githogoro area of Runda.

In a statement on Friday, March 13, DCI said the two suspects were apprehended during an operation conducted on Thursday night.

“The late-night operation, conducted yesterday at around 2037hrs, followed credible and actionable intelligence received by detectives concerning a disreputable syndicate involved in receiving and trading stolen mobile devices.

“Acting swiftly on the information, detectives from the DCI Operations Action Team (OAT) in collaboration with officers from DCI Gigiri, and augmented by their counterparts from Runda Police Station, discreetly mobilized and set out to dismantle the illicit enterprise,” DCI stated.

According to the DCI, the detectives visited a shop operating under the name “E7 Cosmetics” in Githogoro, which is believed to be used as a front for the illicit business.

File image of recovered mobile phones.

Upon arrival, the detectives found two adult males, Tobias Oduor and Nickson Indasia, inside the establishment who identified themselves as the proprietors of the business.

The sleuths conducted a thorough search of the premises and uncovered a staggering cache of suspected stolen electronic devices.

The recovered items included 65 serviceable mobile phones, 7 laptops, and 52 dismantled assorted mobile phones.

“When confronted and interrogated about the recovered items, the suspects were unable to provide any credible or satisfactory explanation regarding the ownership or source of the electronics, further heightening suspicions that the premises served as a conduit for the disposal of stolen property,” DCI stated.

The detectives positively identified one of the recovered mobile phones as a device that had earlier been violently snatched from a victim at the Ruaka stage by unknown assailants.

The phone was found actively being used by one of the suspects and has since been conclusively identified by its rightful owner, who is a resident of Ruaka.

All the recovered items were documented and secured through a formal inventory process as investigations continue to unravel the suspected criminal network.

Meanwhile, the two suspects are in police custody, waiting to be arraigned in court to face appropriate charges.

This comes weeks after police officers arrested a man from Kawangware and recovered dozens of suspected stolen mobile phones following an intelligence-led operation.

The National Police Service (NPS) in a statement said the operation was launched after members of the public shared crucial information with officers.

NPS explained that during the operation, a suspect was arrested after being found with property believed to have been stolen, including dozens of mobile phones.

"During the operation, officers arrested a suspect found in possession of property believed to be stolen. The team recovered 36 assorted smartphones," NPS stated.

The suspect was taken to police custody before he was arraigned in court.