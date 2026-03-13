Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has issued a safety notice warning members of the public against using drones during the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.

The Ministry of Interior has issued a safety notice warning members of the public against using drones in restricted areas during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

In an update on Friday, March 13, the ministry clarified that drone operations will not be allowed in designated areas around the rally stages and spectator zones.

"The use of drones is NOT permitted in designated areas within Naivasha and surrounding areas during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya 2026," the notice read.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also released a spectator safety advisory outlining several guidelines for fans planning to attend the rally.

The advisory urges spectators to follow instructions from marshals and security officers, watch the race only from designated spectator zones, and arrive early since roads will be closed before rally stages begin.

Fans are also advised to stand well away from the rally road, park vehicles only in approved areas, and carry essentials such as water, sun protection, and comfortable footwear.

File image of the 2025 WRC Safari Rally

Authorities further called on attendees to dispose of waste responsibly and respect local communities and property while enjoying the rally.

At the same time, the safety notice lists several prohibited activities aimed at preventing accidents during the high-speed competition.

Spectators have been warned not to stand on the rally road, cross the road during a live stage, enter restricted or unsafe areas, or block access routes reserved for emergency vehicles.

The advisory also specifically cautions against the use of unauthorized drones or flash photography near rally cars, lighting fires, damaging the environment, or engaging in disorderly behaviour.

This comes a day after KeNHA warned motorists of anticipated traffic during the Safari Rally scheduled to take place between March 12 and 15.

In a traffic advisory published on Wednesday, March 11, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli advised drivers to adhere to all traffic and road safety rules.

The authority further warned of severe punishment for truck drivers found parking at undesignated stations along the highway.

"The Authority advises all truck drivers not to park at any undesignated locations on the highway, as violation of this directive shall lead to immediate arrest," the advisory read in part.

KeNHA further issued alternative routes that motorists could use to beat the traffic jam: the scenic, adventure, Thika Trail, and Suswa routes.

The Scenic Route starts from Nairobi to Lanet, passing through Flyover (Magumu), Njambini, Ol Kalou, and Dondori.

On the other hand, the adventure route from Nairobi passes through Rironi, Naivasha, Engineer, Ol Kalou, Dundori, and offloads traffic at Lanet.

Motorists have been asked to explore the route that goes through Thika, Magumu, Ol Kalou, Dundori, then Lanet, or the Ngong-Suswa-Narok-Nakuru highway.