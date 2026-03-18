Editor's Review The government has announced plans to redesign the busy Coptic Roundabout in Mamboleo, Kisumu, following a fatal crash that claimed 26 lives in August 2025.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport has announced plans to redesign the busy Coptic Roundabout in Mamboleo, Kisumu, following a fatal crash that claimed 26 lives in August 2025.

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, March 18, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir issued an update on ongoing investigations, safety audits, and a raft of measures aimed at curbing rising road accidents.

The session was prompted by a query from Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, who sought updates on the status of the Coptic Roundabout crash investigations, road safety audits in the region, and broader interventions to address accident hotspots.

Chirchir told the Senate that the National Police Service is still leading investigations into the August 9, 2025 crash and has yet to release its final report.

He explained that investigators are reviewing witness statements, driver behavior, vehicle condition, and possible negligence before concluding the probe.

However, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has already completed a technical crash analysis to inform both immediate and long-term safety interventions.

According to Chirchir, as part of the government’s response, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) conducted a site assessment and proposed a major redesign of the roundabout.

The plan includes converting the junction into a through-traffic road, installing new pavement layers, improving drainage systems, and adding enhanced safety features.

"To address the safety concerns at this Roundabout, KENHA conducted site visits in August 2025 and subsequently redesigned the Coptic area crash road section," he said.

File image of Davis Chirchir in Senate

Despite the urgency, Chirchir noted that implementation has been delayed due to budget constraints, with the Ministry planning to prioritize the project in the next financial cycle.

In the meantime, Chirchir said temporary safety measures have been introduced at the accident-prone junction.

These include installation of crash barriers, restriction of right-turn movements, improved road markings, and the addition of retro-reflective studs to enhance visibility.

"As an immediate measure, the section has been temporarily secured using crush barriers to mitigate risk while awaiting full intervention. Right-turn movements at the junction remain prohibited as part of the temporary closure measures," he added.

Beyond the Coptic Roundabout, the Ministry has intensified road safety audits and blackspot mapping across key routes leading into Kisumu.

Chirchir revealed that initial audits were conducted in December 2019, followed by a review in November 2023 to track progress.

A targeted inspection of major roundabouts, Coptic, Kona Mbaya, and Riat, was also carried out in August 2024.

Further assessments have been undertaken on critical road sections such as Kisumu–Busia, Kisumu–Kericho, Kisumu–Katito, and the Awasi–Muhoroni junction, involving agencies including KeNHA, KURA, KeRRA, and NTSA.

This comes months after Chirchir issued an appeal to all road users following the tragic deaths of over 80 people in road accidents over the past four days.

In a statement on Monday, August 11, 2025, he emphasized the urgent need for collective responsibility and adherence to road safety rules.

"I urge all transport stakeholders, operators, and road users including drivers, pedestrians, boda boda and cyclists to prioritize their safety and strictly adhere to road safety guidelines.

"Full compliance with stipulated speed limits, vehicle maintenance standards, proper licensing, and traffic regulations is not optional but a collective responsibility that safeguards lives," the statement read.

Chirchir highlighted the importance of cooperation among all road users, noting that such unity could prevent many accidents.

"This wholistic and collaborative approach will go a long way in reducing fatalities and injuries on our roads. We note that road traffic accidents are not only predictable but also preventable if all road users played their part," he added.