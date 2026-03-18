Editor's Review A building has collapsed in the Kaptebeswet Bypass area of Kericho County, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris.

A building has collapsed in the Kaptebeswet Bypass area of Kericho County, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris.

In an update on Wednesday, March 18, Kenya Red Cross confirmed that rescue operations are currently underway at the scene.

Response teams have been deployed to assist victims and search for those still trapped.

According to Kenya Red Cross, four individuals have been successfully rescued from the rubble so far.

"Response teams are on site, with four individuals successfully rescued so far," the organization said.

In a statement following the collapse, former Kericho Senator Charles Keter called on responsible government agencies to ensure strict compliance with construction safety.

"The National Construction Authority (NCA) and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) should enhance their oversight to ensure strict compliance with construction safety and environmental regulations.

"Strengthened monitoring and enforcement are important to help prevent such incidents in the future," he said.

File image of the collapsed building

This comes days after several people were feared trapped after a building collapsed on Monday, March 16, at Blue Estate in Shauri Moyo.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that the building which crumbled was among the structures being demolished for being constructed next to riparian land.

Those trapped under the debris were allegedly trying to harvest building materials from the buildings being demolished.

The Kenya Red Cross has confirmed that it had deployed a rescue team on site.

"An unconfirmed number of people are feared trapped in the rubble. Rescue efforts are underway. Updates to follow," the agency disclosed in a statement to the public.

Residents within the neighbourhood rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue those buried under the rubble of the multiple-storey building.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the building's integrity was weakened by the partial demolition.

Locals were asked to steer clear of all sites where the demolitions are ongoing, as they are a potential hazard.

The ongoing demolition had begun following the lapse of a seven-day ultimatum from the government to those living or owning structures next to riparian land.

Nairobi County Commissioner, Were Simuyu, warned that the government would evict residents living along the Nairobi River and River Ngong.

Simuyu had asked the locals to voluntarily vacate the areas earmarked for demolitions and intimated that the government would not compensate those affected unless otherwise.

The decisions are part of a plan to address the perennial flooding that has rocked Nairobi following the onset of the rainy season in Nairobi.