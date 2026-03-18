Editor's Review A man from Kericho County has been charged with the murder of his 100-year-old mother in a shocking case was driven by an inheritance dispute.

A man from Kericho County has been charged with the murder of his 100-year-old mother in a shocking case was driven by an inheritance dispute.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 18, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the accused, Julius Cheruiyot Bett, is facing a murder charge following the death of his mother, Grace Chelangat.

Bett was formally charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code, a charge that carries severe penalties upon conviction.

The prosecution, led by David Fedha, told the court that the incident occurred on March 7, 2026, in Kiptere location within Sigowet Sub-County, Kericho County.

"The prosecution, led by David Fedha, told the court that the accused person murdered his mother, Grace Chelangat, aged 100, on the 7th March 2026 at Kiptere location, Sigowet sub-county, Kericho county," the statement read.

The prosecution alleged that Bett used a motor vehicle to run over his mother, resulting in her death.

Authorities believe the act was premeditated and linked to ongoing disputes over family property.

"It is alleged that the accused rammed and killed his mother with a motor vehicle. The accused has been pestering for inheritance of the property, which led to the killing," the statement added.

Bett appeared before Justice Joseph Sergon, where he denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

The court considered an application for his release on bond. However, the prosecution opposed his release, and the court ruled in their favor, denying him bond as the case proceeds.

"The court denied the accused bond after the prosecution opposed his release on bond," the statement further read.

The case is scheduled to be mentioned on May 12, 2026, for pre-trial directions as investigations and preparations continue.

File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

This comes months after a Kithimani court sentenced a man to death for attacking and stealing from the mother of former Yatta MP Charles Kilonzo.

In a statement on Thursday, November 13, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the convict, identified as Josephat Mutuku Kasyema, was found guilty of a brutal assault on 80-year-old Agnes Njeri Kilonzo.

"A Kithimani court has sentenced a man to death for attacking and stealing from the mother of former Member of Parliament Charles Kilonzo. Josephat Mutuku Kasyema was sentenced to serve a death sentence for attacking Agnes Njeri Kilonzo, an 80-year-old woman," the statement read.

The court heard that Kasyema not only robbed the elderly woman but also inflicted serious injuries during the attack.

"The court heard that the accused robbed the victim of her mobile phone, a Samsung Galaxy J2 valued at Ksh15,000, and an unknown amount of cash and cut her on her head using a panga," the statement added.

According to the prosecution, after assaulting the victim, the attacker tied her up and left her for dead inside her home before help eventually arrived.

"The accused person is said to have tied the victim with ropes and left her alone in the house before he was rescued later," the statement further read.

According to the ODPP, the attack left the elderly victim with lasting injuries, including the loss of speech.

"The court ruled that the attack was so vicious and heartless that it led Agnes to lose the power of speech," the statement concluded.

The incident occurred on December 8, 2023, at the Ndarani area in Yatta, Machakos County.