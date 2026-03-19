Editor's Review A 22-storey building under construction in Westlands partially collapsed on Wednesday, March 18, leaving two workers trapped.

A 22-storey building under construction in Westlands partially collapsed on Wednesday, March 18, at night.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross said the collapse left two workers who were working in the building trapped.

The organization noted that response teams were deployed to conduct a rescue operation in the building.

“A 22-storey building under construction in Westlands has partially collapsed, leaving workers trapped. Response teams remain on site conducting search and rescue operations,” said the Kenya Red Cross.

In an update, the organization said four workers were involved in the incident, with two managing to escape while two others are still trapped.

File image of a 22-storey building that partially collapsed in Westlands.

“Out of the four workers involved, two escaped unhurt. Two remain trapped. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with the status of those trapped yet to be confirmed,” Kenya Red Cross stated.

The tragedy came hours after another building collapsed in the Kaptebeswet Bypass area of Kericho County.

Kenya Red Cross, in a statement, said response teams were deployed to assist victims and search for those still trapped.

According to the organization, four individuals were successfully rescued from the rubble.

"Response teams are on site, with four individuals successfully rescued so far," the Kenya Red Cross said.

On Monday, March 16, another building collapsed at Blue Estate in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi County.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that the building that crumbled was among the structures being demolished for being constructed next to riparian land.

Those trapped under the debris were allegedly trying to harvest building materials from the buildings being demolished.

Residents within the neighbourhood rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue those buried under the rubble of the multiple-storey building.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the building's integrity was weakened by the partial demolition.