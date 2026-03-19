Editor's Review Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared Friday, March 20, a public holiday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared Friday, March 20, a public holiday to mark the Muslim celebration of Idd-ul-Fitr.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, March 18, confirms that the holiday will allow Muslims and other Kenyans to take part in celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (L) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that, Friday, the 20th March, 2026, shall be a Public Holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr," the declaration read.

Idd-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the month that follows Ramadan in the Islamic calendar.

The exact date depends on the sighting of the new moon, so it can vary slightly each year and place.

File image of Idd-ul-Fitr prayers

The holiday signifies the end of fasting during Ramadan and is a time of gratitude to Allah for the strength and discipline shown throughout the month.

In Kenya, the day begins early with special Eid prayers held in mosques or open grounds, where large gatherings of the Muslim community come together.

The prayers are followed by a sermon.

Before the prayers, Muslims give Zakat al-Fitr, which involves donating food or money to the poor to ensure that everyone can celebrate the holiday.

People dress in new or clean clothes, apply perfume, and greet each other with 'Eid Mubarak,' meaning 'Blessed Eid.'

Family visits and social gatherings are an important part of the celebration; people visit relatives and friends, strengthening relationships and community bonds.

Notably, food plays a central role in the celebrations; after a month of fasting, families prepare special meals such as pilau and biryani, and share them with guests and neighbors.