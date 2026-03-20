Editor's Review Residents of Vihiga County have expressed mixed but largely optimistic views on ongoing development projects in the region.

Residents of Vihiga County have expressed mixed but largely optimistic views on ongoing development projects in the region.

Meshack, a resident of Vihiga, welcomed the ongoing road upgrades, highlighting their importance to the community and regional connectivity.

He noted that completion of key transport links would significantly boost local pride and accessibility.

"I am happy with the developments happening around here, especially the expansion of roads. If the road to Maseno is completed, the people of Wanyore will be very proud," he said.

Meshack also highlighted the economic potential tied to the new market and affordable housing initiatives, describing them as transformative for the area’s growth.

"The market being built here will bring a lot of revenue to the region, and the affordable housing project is also a big plus. We believe that a president is judged by the development they deliver, and we appreciate the progress being made," he added.

However, not all residents are fully convinced about every aspect of the development agenda.

Ibrahim, another Vihiga resident, raised concerns about the housing levy, particularly among salaried workers who already own homes, even as he supported other infrastructure projects.

"My fellow teachers and I have our own homes, so we are yet to fully understand why we are deducted the housing levy. However, I support the markets being built because business people will benefit.

"Roads also need to be improved to reduce accidents and positively impact the economy of this area," he stated.

File image of Affordable Housing units in Vihiga

Elsewhere, this comes days after two small business owners in Nairobi credited the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project with helping them stabilize and expand their businesses.

Samuel Nyantika, a boda boda operator working in Nairobi, said the programme came at a time when he was struggling with the financial pressure of repaying a motorcycle loan.

Nyantika explained that the support helped him ease the daily burden he had been facing while operating his motorcycle business.

Nyantika said the financial assistance enabled him to better organize his earnings, invest in maintaining his motorcycle and begin saving part of his income.

"After receiving support from the Nyota programme, I was able to manage my finances better, invest part of the money into my bike and save the rest," he added.

Nyantika added that the relief from constant financial pressure has given him confidence to think about expanding his operations in the future.

"Today the pressure has reduced, and I now believe I can grow my business, buy more bikes and eventually employ other young people as I work towards my dream of becoming a contractor," he further said.

Meanwhile, Millicent Atwoli, a salon owner based in Kangemi, also credited the Nyota programme for helping her strengthen and grow her business after moving to Nairobi.

Atwoli said she relocated from Kaimosi in Vihiga County to follow her passion for the beauty industry, beginning her journey by volunteering at a friend’s salon before eventually opening her own.

"Nyota has helped me strengthen and grow the salon business I run here in Kangemi. I came from Kaimosi in Vihiga to Nairobi to pursue my passion for beauty, starting by volunteering in a friend’s salon before opening my own base," she shared.

Atwoli explained that access to capital had always been one of the biggest obstacles in running her salon, particularly when it came to purchasing beauty products needed for clients.

"The biggest challenge was always money for products, but after receiving the Nyota grant, I was able to buy treatments and supplies in bulk for the first time," she added.

Atwoli said the support has since helped her business grow steadily, giving her confidence that she can expand her operations in the years ahead.

"Today, my salon continues to grow, and I believe in the coming years I will expand and manage several salons of my own," she further said.