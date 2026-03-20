Editor's Review Dulae accused the societies of double standards over the exchange between Ruto and the United Opposition.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, on Friday, March 20, called out civil societies over their condemnation of President William Ruto's verbal exchange with the opposition.

Dulae accused the societies of double standards, questioning why they were quiet when the opposition first attacked President Ruto.

He claimed that the United Opposition had been verbally abusing the Head of State for more than a year, but no one came out to defend him.

"For more than a year and a half, they had watched without reaction as Opposition leaders slandered the President. However, they were quick to speak out and condemn the President when he chose to retaliate," he stated.

Duale urged the United Opposition to shun pointless rhetoric and instead engage Ruto on issues that affect Kenyans.

A file image of Health CS Aden Duale attending Ramadhan prayers.



"The Opposition should focus on substantive policy issues, including Housing, infrastructure development, education reforms, agriculture, Universal Healthcare and the stability of the Kenyan Shilling, rather than personal attacks on the Person and Office of the President," the CS stated.

The Health Boss, however, demanded that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua respond to some of the claims made against him by Ruto.

Duale's response came after civil societies accused the President of desecrating his office by his attacks on individual members of the Opposition.

The President had dressed down his former Deputy, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa over their characters and physical attributes.

Ruto was responding to Gachagua, who made fun of him for his significant weight loss, stating that he had sleepless nights because of the Opposition.

However, Gachagua revealed that we would no longer engage his former Boss on any other issues apart from those of national concern.

The Church has castigated the political leaders for their public spat. It explained that their remarks could easily cause tension among Kenyans as the country heads into an election period.