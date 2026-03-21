Editor's Review The senator said he was among the passengers aboard a Safarilink Aviation flight that veered off the runway.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has spoken out after surviving a frightening crash landing involving a passenger aircraft at Wilson Airport.

In a statement on Friday, March 20, the senator said he was among passengers aboard a Safarilink Aviation flight that veered off the runway.

"I thank God for His protection after I came out safely from an aircraft accident at Wilson Airport this evening. I was among the 39 passengers on board the Safarilink flight, including three crew members and the pilot, when the plane crash-landed," he said.

Osotsi went on to praise the pilot’s actions during the emergency, crediting the crew’s quick thinking for preventing a potentially deadly outcome.

"I commend the pilot for his remarkable skill and presence of mind in controlling the aircraft and steering it off the runway, causing it to stall - an action that averted what could have been a catastrophic fire had the plane continued on the runway," he stated.

However, Osotsi criticized the airport’s response to the incident, highlighting what he described as a complete lack of emergency preparedness.

"However, it is deeply troubling that despite the pilot’s efforts to save lives, there were no immediate rescue operations from the airport management. There was no ambulance on site, and no emergency response team came to our aid. This level of unpreparedness is unacceptable for an airport of such significance," he added.

File image of Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi

Osotsi linked the incident to safety concerns he had previously raised in the Senate, suggesting the crash landing reinforces longstanding issues at the airport.

"This incident comes just days after I sought a statement in the Senate of the Republic of Kenya regarding the safety concerns and deteriorating infrastructure at Wilson Airport. Today’s events have only reinforced those concerns," he explained.

Osotsi further pointed to specific problems with the runway and lighting systems, questioning operational decisions made prior to the flight’s landing.

"The runway was flooded and the lighting system is not functioning properly. It is common knowledge that due to these poor conditions, flights are often diverted to JKIA in the evening, raising serious questions as to why this particular flight was not redirected," he noted.

Osotsi called for urgent and decisive action, including the temporary closure of the airport to allow for comprehensive upgrades.

"In light of this experience, I strongly reiterate my call for urgent action. Wilson Airport must be closed and comprehensively upgraded to meet international safety standards before it is allowed to resume full operations. The safety of Kenyans and all air passengers must never be compromised," he warned.

In their statement, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) confirmed that the aircraft, which had arrived from Kisumu International Airport, experienced the incident shortly after landing.

"This evening at 2055HRS, an aircraft with thirty-nine (39) passengers on board arriving from Kisumu International Airport veered off the runway at Wilson Airport," the statement read.

KAA assured the public that all individuals on board the aircraft were accounted for and safe, with no injuries reported among passengers or crew members.

"We wish to confirm that all passengers and crew are safe, with no injuries reported. The aircraft remains on site, and recovery efforts are currently underway," the statement added.

KAA confirmed that airport operations at Wilson Airport remain normal.