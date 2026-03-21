Editor's Review The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has issued a statement following an incident involving a passenger aircraft that veered off the runway at Wilson Airport.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has issued a statement following an incident involving a passenger aircraft that veered off the runway at Wilson Airport.

In a statement on Friday, March 20, the authority confirmed that the aircraft, which had arrived from Kisumu International Airport, experienced the incident shortly after landing.

"This evening at 2055HRS, an aircraft with thirty-nine (39) passengers on board arriving from Kisumu International Airport veered off the runway at Wilson Airport," the statement read.

KAA assured the public that all individuals on board the aircraft were accounted for and safe, with no injuries reported among passengers or crew members.

"We wish to confirm that all passengers and crew are safe, with no injuries reported. The aircraft remains on site, and recovery efforts are currently underway," the statement added.

KAA confirmed that airport operations at Wilson Airport remain normal.

File image of the passenger plane

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after KAA dismissed claims that unauthorized individuals accessed Kisumu International Airport on Saturday, February 21.

In a statement on Monday, February 23, the authority denied allegations surfacing online and from political leaders claiming that goons had gained entry into the airport premises ahead of their travel.

"KAA wishes to clarify that at no time were unauthorized individuals, groups, or organized unlawful elements present within the airport premises," the statement read.

The authority explained that security systems remained intact throughout the period in question.

"Airport access control measures remained fully operational and were strictly enforced in accordance with KAA security protocols and national civil aviation security regulations," the statement added.

KAA also noted that security teams were actively monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant agencies.

"The Airport Security Committee and the Border Management Committee (BMC), working jointly with state security agencies, maintained full situational awareness and operational control throughout the period," the statement continued.

According to the authority, airport services were not disrupted at any point.

"Airport operations remained normal, secure, and uninterrupted. There was no security breach, disturbance, or compromise to passenger safety, aircraft operations, or airport infrastructure," the statement noted.

KAA additionally addressed images circulating on social media, clarifying that they were taken outside the airport.

"KAA further notes that images circulating online were outside the airport perimeter and beyond KAA's security jurisdiction," the statement concluded.