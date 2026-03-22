Editor's Review The soldiers will be in the area for at least 14 days, according to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has revealed the move by the government to deploy Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers to Igembe Central.

Bandits have been advancing attacks in the area, with the recent incidents reported in Makulubaine and Kaongo where two people died and 150 livestock stolen.

Speaking in Imenti South on Saturday, March 21, Kindiki said President William Ruto had taken note of the happenings in Igembe, and sanctioned the deployment of the soldiers to complement the police in dealing with the bandits.

The deputy president promised that the bandits would be wiped out in a fortnight.

"The president has ordered the KDF soldiers to leave other engagements to camp here in Nyambene. The Cabinet Secretary for Interior will be here, and I will also be camping here to witness the operation. We can't be living in a country where bandits are terrorising civilians and stealing livestock. Give us two weeks to restore calm," he said.

Meanwhile, former Meru senator Mithika Linturi said he intends to file a court case and organise five days of nonviolent protests, calling for justice, protection, and compensation for the affected individuals.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at a political rally in Meru.

Linturi accused Kindiki and his allies of advancing politics for 2027 while bandits continue to hurt the citizenry in Meru.

Kindiki, indirectly responding to Linturi, defended the elected leaders of Meru, saying all blame should be aimed at him as the region's leaders.

The deputy president said the operation will mirror the one undertaken in the Kerio Valley when he served as the Interior Cabinet Secretary.

He accused Kindiki and his allies for politicising the insecurity issue for their political expediency.

Linturi seeks to be the governor for Meru in 2027 on a Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

This would be his second stab at the seat after his failed attempt in 2022, when he was routed by Kawira Mwangaza, who was impeached three into her tenure.

Mwangaza was succeeded by the deputy, Isaac Mutuma.



