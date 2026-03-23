Editor's Review Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hit out at Rigathi Gachagua after he threatened to mobilize residents of Meru North to arm themselves and fight cattle rustlers.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hit out at Rigathi Gachagua after he threatened to mobilize residents of Meru North to arm themselves and fight cattle rustlers.

In a post on Monday, March 23, Kindiki dismissed Gachagua’s threats, saying banditry in the region has persisted for over a decade.

The Deputy President claimed that the insecurity in Meru North intensified when some of Gachagua’s allies were in charge of national security.

“Gachagua, I hear you have given me 10 days to address banditry in Meru North or else you will go there to incite the public to arm themselves and fight cattle rustlers.

“For your information, banditry in Meru North has been there for more than 10 years, and it became worse when some of the friends you are now frolicking with were in charge of national security,” said Kindiki.

File image of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

The DP noted that during his tenure as the Interior Cabinet Secretary, he spent months in that region and the neighboring counties coordinating security formations to crush bandit networks.

Kindiki alleged that Gachagua, who was the Deputy President at the time, did not visit Meru North to show solidarity.

“You offered no support despite the high office you held then, not even a visit to Meru North to show solidarity with the people you now seem to have so much concern for,” he stated.

DP Kindiki acknowledged that bandit attacks in Meru North have intensified over the past two weeks, resulting in the loss of life and livestock.

He assured Meru North locals that the government would act decisively to crush the criminals in the region.

“We are not acting because of your empty and childish threats and ultimatums, but because the Government has a duty to protect the people of Kenya and their property,” said Kindiki.

Further, he challenged Gachagua to point out development projects or meaningful security interventions he advanced while serving as the Deputy President.

“You can rant all you like about Kasongo this, Soprano that, but your hateful rhetoric and useless threats won’t sell,” Kindiki added.

“Let’s compete on who has pushed the people’s agenda and wellbeing more, and I will show you dust any day, anywhere in this country.”

On Sunday, March 22, Gachagua gave DP Kindiki and the government a 10-day ultimatum to deploy security in Meru, Isiolo, and Samburu counties to deal with the bandits in the area.

Gachagua said that failure to do so, he would personally move to Meru North and mobilize the locals to arm and defend themselves from the bandits.

“It will be irresponsible of me to keep quiet anymore. I am giving the government of William Ruto and Kindiki ten days to deploy security along the border, along with Samburu and Isiolo, to protect the people of Meru from cattle rustling.

“If they don’t do so, I will have no choice but to personally move to the border and mobilize the people of Meru to arm themselves and defend themselves and their livestock,” said Gachagua.

The National Police Service (NPS) on Saturday, March 21, announced the deployment of a multi-agency security team to restore peace in Meru, Isiolo, Samburu, and Laikipia counties.

In a statement, NPS said the operation will target Mukogondo Forest in Laikipia, Lantana and Sereolipi in Samburu East, Kipsing and Ngaremara in Isiolo, and all surrounding areas.

“The National Police Service wishes to inform the public that an elaborate multi-agency security operation has been assembled with the sole and firm mandate of recovering stolen cattle, mopping up all illegal firearms and ammunition, arresting the criminals and their financiers, and restoring normality in the affected areas,” NPS stated.