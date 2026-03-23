Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has welcomed the growing momentum behind the 'Niko Kadi' voter registration drive.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has welcomed the growing momentum behind the 'Niko Kadi' voter registration drive.

Speaking on Monday, March 23, Ag. Manager for Legal Reforms, Political Parties’ Liaison and Campaign Financing Ruth Makuth expressed the commission’s satisfaction with the turnout of young Kenyans seeking to register as voters.

"From where I sit, I think as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, we couldn't be more happier that the youth have decided to come out and register and have their voices heard in the ballot," she said.

Makuth explained that the commission has already put in place mechanisms to ensure that newly registered voters are able to participate in upcoming elections without barriers.

"As far as I know, the commission, at the moment, has made certain arrangements to enable any new voter to vote because we have been inviting the youth to come and register, and we want to just keep encouraging them to come in and register to vote," she added.

Elsewhere, organizers of the 'Niko Kadi' voter mobilization campaign have dismissed claims that the movement is backed by political sponsors or hidden financiers.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, March 22, Ademba Allans framed the campaign’s "sponsorship" as symbolic of public frustrations and national concerns rather than financial backing.

"We are sponsored by Kenyans, we are sponsored by those who died in 2024, we are sponsored by the 1.3 trillion that was stolen the other day, we are sponsored by 43 million that was stolen from eCitizen. We are sponsored by the fact that RutoMustGo," he said.

File image of Allans Ademba mobilising young people to register as voters

Ademba explained that the initiative is focused on mobilizing citizens to register as voters, distancing the campaign from political influence and rejecting any form of external funding tied to politicians.

He criticized political leaders for what he described as a failure to encourage voter registration in the past, arguing that the current effort is filling that gap independently.

"To any politician out there, claiming or wanting to work with us, we have to say this: You had the longest time to mobilize Kenyans to register as voters, and you failed to do that. We are mobilizing Kenyans to register to vote; we do not want you anywhere in the picture.

"For now, don’t ruin this, don’t interrupt our process. This is not a politician-led mass voter registration; this is a citizen-led mass voter registration. We don’t have the money, but we don’t want your money," he added.

Ademba further revealed that there have been attempts by political figures to associate themselves with the campaign, including alleged offers of logistical support.

However, he warned that any attempts to infiltrate or take over the movement would be met with resistance from organizers.

"They have approached us. I have been receiving phone calls. If a lorry appears on Tuesday at our rallies in Kibra, Langatta, the 5 Embakasi constituencies, at anniversary towers, we are going to chase those lorries away. We are not going to allow politicians to hijack," he further said.