Editor's Review The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has announced it has compiled a list of 1,224 victims of human rights violations for compensation.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has announced it has compiled a list of 1,224 victims of human rights violations for compensation.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 1, KNCHR said the list is currently undergoing verification to meet the eligibility criteria before it is submitted to President William Ruto.

“The commission has simultaneously been compiling a list of victims of human rights violations, which, upon verification, will be submitted to the President together with the Reparations Framework.

“So far, the Commission has compiled a list of one thousand, two hundred and twenty-four (1,224) victims of human rights violations, which is undergoing verification in line with the eligibility criteria,” read the statement.

The commission noted that the list encompasses various categories of gross human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, torture, abductions, and enforced disappearances.

File image of June 2025 protests.

Others are: evictions, sexual and gender-based violence, loss of property, and loss of livelihoods.

KNCHR further called on victims of human rights violations, including those affected during protests who have not yet registered with the Commission, to come forward and submit supporting documents for verification by April 3, 2026.

“The Commission shall remain open on Friday, 3rd April, despite being a public holiday to give room to Kenyans who may want to present their reports at its Head Office or Regional Offices,” KNCHR stated.

At the same time, the commission said it has developed a roadmap and prepared a working document that is guiding consultations with various stakeholders, including victims and survivors, relevant government agencies, Civil Society Organizations, and various interest groups.

KNCHR stated that the framework will be developed based on input from stakeholders and thereafter subjected to extensive public participation in accordance with the Constitution.

This comes days after the Committee charged with overseeing the implementation of the 10-point deal between President William Ruto and the late Raila Odinga announced that Ksh2 billion has been allocated in the 2025/2026 Supplementary Budget towards the compensation of victims of protests and human rights violations.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 10, during a joint UDA-ODM Parliamentary Group Meeting, Committee Member Javas Bigambo also confirmed that the Demonstration bill, which was meant to curtail the rights and freedoms of protesters, had been withdrawn from Parliament.

Bigambo added that new policy directives on the use of force by police and the retraining of police officers will further ensure that protesters are protected.

He also revealed that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has secured convictions in 35 cases involving 49 officers engaged in police misconduct.