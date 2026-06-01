Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of four counties, including Kakamega, on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of four counties on Tuesday, June 2.

In a notice on Monday, June 1, the company said the planned outages will affect parts of Kakamega, Bungoma, Kisii, and Meru counties.

In Kakamega County, the scheduled maintenance will affect customers in the Lubao area.

Areas expected to experience power interruptions include Bukhaiywa, Lubao Market, Emusala, Emukamba, Hadithi, Orthopaedic Hospital, New National Housing, Mwiyala, Shikusa Prison, and nearby customers.

In Bungoma County, Kenya Power announced outages in the Mabanga area.

Customers in Mechimeru, Bukembe, Nzoia, Mabanga, Kasusi, Ekitale, Matumbuvu, Luanda, Mtomolo, and surrounding areas will be affected during the scheduled maintenance period.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Meanwhile, in Kisii County, the outage will affect customers in Nyangweta, Etago, and Ekona areas.

The affected locations include Kenyenya Primary School, Nyangweta SDA Secondary School, Etago Market, Nyansembe, Nyakeyo, Suguta, Moticho, Engou, Nyabera, Nyamaiya, Ekona, Mogenda, Ochodororo, Maroon, and adjacent customers.

In Meru County, residents and businesses in Kinaa and KWS Office areas will also experience electricity interruptions.

The affected areas include Kaweru, Kihutini, Kipkona, Kinaa Market, KWS Office, Rhino Camp, Njoune, Kamiruru, Nthare, Nguyuyu, Matindui, Kiengu, and Kabuitu.

Kiamuringa, Kanjoo, Mangala, Ikweta, Kanake, Therone, Thambiro, Materine, Kinaa, Garbatula, China State Construction Lot 2, and nearby customers will also be affected.