Editor's Review Huduma Kenya has announced the availability of sign language interpreters at select branches across the country.

Huduma Kenya has announced the availability of sign language interpreters at select branches across the country.

In an update on Monday, June 1, the agency said sign language interpreters are currently available at 20 Huduma Centres located in Mombasa, Siaya, Nakuru, Kakamega, Vihiga, Makadara, Bungoma, and City Square.

The service is also available at Centres in Eastleigh, GPO, Homabay, Isiolo, Kibra, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Laikipia, Marsabit, Nyeri and Samburu.

Huduma Kenya encouraged customers who require sign language interpretation services to visit the designated centres.

"Communication shouldn’t be a barrier. Huduma Centres have sign language interpreters ready to serve you. Visit your nearest Centre," the agency said.

File image of a Huduma Centre

This comes weeks after Huduma Kenya revealed plans to expand access to government services through a new mobile delivery model that will take services to remote communities across the country.

Speaking on Thursday, May 7, Huduma Kenya CEO Ben Chilumo said the agency will use specially equipped trucks to bring government services closer to citizens.

"As Huduma Kenya we are coming up with another channel which we refer to as Huduma Wheels. This is a truck that will be equipped with all the machinery needed to offer services, and it will be driven to the interior parts of the country," he said.

Once operational, the mobile service trucks are expected to carry the equipment needed to process a range of services on site.

Prior to that, Huduma Kenya announced plans to roll out public procurement services across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, April 30, the agency said the move follows a partnership with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) aimed at improving access and efficiency.

"Kenyans will soon access public procurement services more easily as the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) partners with Huduma Kenya to roll out services nationwide," the statement noted.

According to the statement, the agreement between the two institutions was reached during a meeting held at the Huduma Kenya Secretariat offices.

"In a consultative meeting held today at the Huduma Kenya Secretariat offices, the two institutions agreed on strategies to bring procurement services closer to citizens, reinforcing accountability and convenience," the statement added.

The agency said the rollout is expected to enhance transparency and improve service delivery across the procurement sector.

"The initiative is designed to strengthen compliance, enhance transparency, and improve efficiency, while expanding reach through Huduma Centres across the country," the statement concluded.