Editor's Review "It is a good effort to put the government on its toes, but be prepared. In 2027, Ruto will be President."

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, on Friday, April 2, threw light jabs at his friend and Emabakasi East MP Babu Owino, over his decision to keep the government on its toes.

Speaking during the Politrack Starleaders Awards, Ruku told Babu that despite the strong push by the opposition, President William Ruto would be re-elected in 2027.

However, the CS recognised the efforts by the MP, stating that keeping the government in line was an integral component of democracy.

"I am telling my very good friend Babu Owino that yes, you have a course you are championing at the moment, but be prepared, in 2027, William Samoei Ruto will be the president of Kenya to 2032.

"It is a good effort to put the government on its toes. It is democracy, it is the architecture of our constitution, and we respect that," Ruku reiterated.

File image of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.



The CS was also presented with his award as the best-performing Cabinet Secretary.

Ruku stated that the award was not a result of individual effort but a collaboration of the entire cabinet, which was headed by President Ruto. He rallied for the Head of State's re-election.

"It is also good to remind the people that through Ruto's leadership and all of us who are supporting him and getting directives or mentorship from him, so far, so good. We are for a two-term," the Public Service CS stated.

Babu emerged as the best-performing MP in the country. His Kiharu counterpart, Ndindi Nyoro, was ranked joint third with Molo lawmaker Kuria Kimani.

While receiving the award, the MP dedicated the award to the people. He added that his performance track record reflected a strong commitment to progress, accountability and meaningful service.

Kisii County Chief Simba Arati was named the best performing Governor, while Mbeere North's Leonard Wa Muthende emerged as the top performing MP from Embu County.

Babu Owino is part of the dissenting group that disputes ODM's partnership with UDA under the broad-based government.

He is part of the Linda Mwananchi faction led by Senator Edwin Sifuna and Governor James Orengo, who strongly oppose Ruto's re-election in 2027.