Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 29-year-old lady in connection with trafficking bhang.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 29-year-old lady in connection with trafficking bhang.

In a statement on Friday, April 3, DCI said the suspect identified as Winfred Nkatha was apprehended following an intelligence-led operation in Kilifi County.

According to the DCI, the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives working with police officers from Watamu Police Station raided a residential house along Mwatela Road and arrested the suspect.

“The arrest followed a targeted operation conducted by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based in Malindi, working jointly with officers from Watamu Police Station. Acting on credible intelligence, the team raided a residential house along Mwatela Road, off the Watamu–Gede Road,” DCI stated.

A thorough search of the house led to the recovery of eight sacks containing rolls of dry plant material wrapped in khaki paper, suspected to be cannabis.

File image of bhang recovered in Kilifi County.

The suspect and the recovered exhibits were escorted to Watamu Police Station, where weighing and sampling confirmed the haul at 255 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Ksh7.65 million.

The 29-year-old suspect is in police custody pending processing and arraignment as investigations continue to establish the source and intended distribution network of the narcotics.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reiterates its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and safeguarding communities from the harmful effects of narcotics, while urging members of the public to continue sharing information to support the fight against the vice,” DCI added.

This comes weeks after ANU detectives in the Rift Valley Region arrested a suspect for trafficking bhang.

The detectives caught up with the suspect on Saturday, March 14, evening, along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway and flagged him to stop.

However, the suspect defied the directive, prompting the officer to go after him.

"The incident occurred on March 14, 2026, when officers on routine patrol flagged down a blue Toyota Voxy, registration number KCS 496B, after it aroused suspicion. The driver defied orders to stop and sped off, prompting a high-speed chase towards the Kaptembwa area," the DCI said.

The 35-year-old, who has been identified as David Muraya, was determined to drive and disappear from the detectives' radar, but his efforts were nullified after his chase deflated the vehicle's tyres.

Muraya jumped out to take off on foot, but the detectives were too quick to be evaded.

A search of the vehicle uncovered thirteen sacks filled with dried green plant material believed to be cannabis sativa, with an estimated weight of 272 kilograms and a street value of roughly Kshs. 8,160,000.