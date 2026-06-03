Editor's Review The Ministry of Health has dismissed fears of the Ebola virus in Kenya following a suspected case in Kiambu County.

The Ministry of Health has dismissed fears of the Ebola virus in Kenya following a suspected case in Kiambu County.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 3, Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the suspected case, which was reported at AAR Hospital in Kiambu County, tested negative.

PS Muthoni noted that following the notification of the suspected case, the Ministry of Health and the Kiambu County Health Department established surveillance and response protocols.

The patient was clinically assessed, placed under appropriate infection prevention and control measures, and samples were collected and sent for laboratory testing.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the public that laboratory analysis has confirmed that the patient tested negative for Ebola Virus Disease.

“Based on the epidemiological investigations conducted and the laboratory findings, the reported case is not Ebola,” read part of the statement.

File image of PS Mary Muthoni.

At the same time, PS Muthoni said the government remains on high alert for the Ebola virus due to the ongoing regional public health situation.

The Health PS mentioned that surveillance systems across the country operate under heightened readiness, with preparedness measures in place to ensure rapid detection and response to any suspected outbreak.

“While this investigation has ruled out Ebola Virus Disease, the Ministry remains on high alert in view of the ongoing regional public health situation,” said PS Muthoni.

Further, she urged members of the public to rely on official and verified sources of information and avoid sharing unconfirmed reports that may cause panic.

“The Ministry further urges members of the public to seek information from official and verified sources and to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports that may cause unnecessary alarm or confusion.

“Timely, accurate, and responsible communication is essential in supporting effective public health action and safeguarding our communities,” the statement added.

This comes a day after President William Ruto disclosed that the government has 23 facilities designated for screening, isolation, and treatment of Ebola patients.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, June 1, Ruto said the facilities include Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), the National Police Service Referral Hospital, the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, and Alupe Hospital in Busia.

“We have 23 other facilities set up to make sure there is proper screening, and if there is any positive Ebola case, then they are immediately isolated and treated to avoid any spread of the disease,” he stated.

The Head of State also faulted those questioning the government's efforts to prepare for and respond to the Ebola disease.

“I want to ask those questioning our preparedness in making sure we deal with the Ebola challenge if it gets to our country; what are they telling us? Are they saying we should not prepare? Are they telling us we should not be ready?" Ruto posed.