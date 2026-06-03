Editor's Review The United Opposition has resolved to support a single candidate in the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

The United Opposition has resolved to support a single candidate in the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, June 3, the United Opposition said the decision was arrived at following extensive consultations among coalition partners.

The United Opposition explained that the candidate to carry its flag in the by-election will be selected through an independent scientific survey and credible opinion polls

“Following extensive consultations among coalition partners, we have reached a principled agreement to support a single candidate under the United Alternative Government banner.

“The candidate will be identified through an independent scientific survey and credible opinion polling to determine the aspirant best placed to secure victory and advance the interests of the people of Ol Kalou,” read the statement in part.

File image of DCP candidate in Ol Kalou by-election Sammy Ngotho.

The opposition alliance explained that the move reflects its commitment to unity, democracy, and evidence-based decision-making.

“This approach reflects our commitment to unity, democracy, and evidence-based decision-making, while demonstrating that the national interest must always take precedence over individual political ambitions,” the statement read.

At the same time, the United Opposition called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), security agencies, and all political actors to ensure that the by-election is conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

The opposition warned against any attempts at voter bribery, misuse of public resources, voter intimidation, and the deployment of state machinery to influence the outcome of the mini poll.

“The people of Ol Kalou must be allowed to exercise their democratic right without fear, coercion, or interference.

“No Kenyan should be forced to choose between conscience and a handout, and no election should be won through intimidation, manipulation, or the purchase of votes,” the statement added.

This comes weeks after Sammy Kamau Ngotho won the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket for the Ol Kalou by-election.

Ngotho garnered 12,957 votes to emerge victorious, defeating Paul Waiganjo, who finished in second place with 4,978 votes.

The Jubilee Party, which is part of the united opposition, settled on Wilson Kigwa as its candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat became vacant following the passing away of David Njuguna Kiaraho.

Kiaraho died on Sunday, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

IEBC will conduct the by-election for the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat on Thursday, 16th July 2026.