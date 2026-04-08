Editor's Review Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has stated that Kenya remains non-aligned in the Iranian conflict.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has stated that Kenya remains non-aligned in the Iranian conflict.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, PS Sing’Oei said Kenya only prioritizes its interests, including energy, trade, and the safety of its citizens in the Gulf.

The Foreign Affairs PS also reiterated that Kenya fully respects the UN Charter and the core principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, self-defence, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“We should emphasize that Kenya remains non-aligned in the conflict. We prioritize Kenyan interests (energy security, trade, citizens in the Gulf) and stand in solidarity with all States which have borne a huge toll as a consequence of this escalating conflict,” read the statement.

PS Sing’Oei also said Kenya upholds that international waterways, such as the Strait of Hormuz, must remain open and safe for passage.

File image of Iranian Ambassador to Kenya Ali Gholampour.

He argued that the waterways are essential for global energy supplies and the economy.

“We further uphold that freedom of navigation in international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for global energy security and economy, is a cardinal principle of international law,” he stated.

Further, he welcomed the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday and encouraged all parties in the conflict to act in good faith and pursue a permanent resolution of the issues.

This comes after the Iranian Embassy faulted PS Sing’Oei, accusing him of disregarding key principles of international law.

The exchange began after the Foreign Affairs PS held a phone call conversation with UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Abdulla Balalaa, where he expressed Kenya’s solidarity with Gulf states and condemned Iran’s attacks on critical infrastructure in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

“I conveyed to him Kenya’s solidarity- in line with President Ruto’s well-stated position on this matter- and assured him of our readiness to work with the UAE to respond through diplomatic means to this escalating situation,” he stated.

In response, the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi argued that the aggression against Iran originated from the US and Israel.

The Embassy also accused the US and Israel of violating Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits members from using force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

“Our response has been strictly in exercise of our inherent right to self-defense, consistent with international law and the principles of proportionality, necessity, and discrimination. Operations have targeted only military bases and assets of the aggressors,” the Iranian Embassy stated.

Further, the Embassy said the disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz were a direct consequence of US and Israeli aggression against Iran.

The Iranian Embassy highlighted that the waterway was open to all countries before the current conflict began.

“Before the US-Israeli regime's military aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Strait of Hormuz was open to all countries.

“Any current disruption to Persian Gulf security or maritime traffic is a direct consequence of that aggression, and full responsibility lies with the aggressors,” the Embassy added.