Editor's Review The Office of the Attorney General has announced the rollout of select Public Trustee services via the eCitizen platform.

The Office of the Attorney General has announced the rollout of select Public Trustee services via the eCitizen platform.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, the office said the new development affects services offered at the Nairobi Office.

The Office of the Attorney General noted that the initiative is part of ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing justice and service access across the country.

"This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing access to justice and improving service delivery through digital transformation," the statement read.

The office explained that the platform has been designed with user convenience and efficiency in mind, ensuring that citizens can navigate and access services seamlessly.

"The initiative is designed to provide a seamless, efficient and accessible platform for members of the public seeking Public Trustee services," the statement added.

File image of Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu

In highlighting its impact, the office noted that the digital platform will significantly reduce the burden of travel and associated costs, especially for those living outside Nairobi.

"Access to Public Trustee services through the platform will facilitate real time access to information and reduce the cost of access to services by all persons including those residing in remote areas who can now conveniently access services without the need to travel to Nairobi," the statement further read.

eCitizen will host several services provided by the Public Trustee including the administration of estates of deceased persons, management of trusts for minors and individuals living with mental disabilities or those unable to make decisions due to age or infirmity, as well as the distribution of accident compensation funds submitted by insurance providers.

Additionally, the Office of the Attorney General announced that beginning today, all applications for services at the Public Trustee Nairobi Office will be processed exclusively through the eCitizen portal.

Applicants are required to submit their requests via the dedicated online platform at https://publictrustee.ecitizen.go.ke.

Elsewhere, the OAG issued a public warning over a scam targeting job seekers.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 7, the Office cautioned the public against falling victim to fraudsters soliciting payments in exchange for supposed employment opportunities.

"We urge the public to be wary of fraudulent messages purportedly being sent from the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) requesting payment in exchange for employment opportunities, shortlisting, interviews, or document verification," the notice read.

The Office advised members of the public on how to respond if they encounter such messages, stressing the importance of vigilance and reporting.

"Kindly disregard such messages, refrain from sending money or sharing personal information, and report the matter to the relevant authorities," the notice added.