Editor's Review "When we all said that we were joining UDA, Kiaraho warned us that that was a bad party."

Drama was witnessed on Wednesday, April 8, at the funeral of the late Ol Kalau MP, David Kiaraho, after Senator John Methu lashed out at President William Ruto.

Methu, who was afforded time to address the crowd, told President Ruto to his face that he did not fear him.

He told him that he would not relent from reminding him of his unfulfilled promises to the people of Nyadarua.

"Ruto, I am still the same John Methu. I respect you as the president and Commander in Chief and parent, but that notwithstanding, just know that I respect you, but I do not fear you," the Senator added.

Methu further took a swipe at Ruto's UDA party. He claimed that the late Kiaraho had warned them about the wheelbarrow party in 2022.

A file image of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua and Senator John Methu.



"When we all said that we were joining UDA, Kiaraho warned us that that was a bad party. He told us that he would look for another party and the people here elected him on a Jubilee ticket," he disclosed.

Methu fought off attempts by Kinangop MP Zachary Mwenya, who tried to stop him from delving deeper into the onslaught on the Head of State.

The Senator sent the crowd into a buzz when he referred to the DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua as the People's Deputy President and failed to acknowledge DP Kithure Kindiki.

His sentiments came after most of the leaders and the Kiarahu's family failed to recognise Gachagua's presence when they paid their tributes to the deceased.

The Senator further dared the National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung'wah, to repeat the sentiments he made to the DCP leader to his face.

Mwenya eventually took the microphone away from Methu, who was forced to retire to his seat, which was a few metres away from Ruto. He also apologised to the President for the outburst.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo and his Tourism counterpart Rebecca Maina were seen speaking to Methu concerning his rant.

Earlier, the protocol team managing the funeral had denied Methu access to the VIP section and only agreed to admit Gachagua. However, the Senator protested and sat next to the ex-DP.

This is the first time that Ruto and Gachagua have shared a podium amid the rising tension between the two leaders.

Kenyans argued that there would be tension as Gachagua was not listed among the leaders set to give speeches in the funeral programme.

Kiaraho died abroad in March while receiving treatment. He is survived by his wife and children.