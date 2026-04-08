Editor's Review Tension briefly disrupted the burial ceremony of Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho after Nyandarua Senator John Methu was forced off the stage while addressing mourners.

Tension briefly disrupted the burial ceremony of Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho after Nyandarua Senator John Methu was forced off the stage while addressing mourners.

Methu had been invited to speak by Kinangop MP Zachary Kwenya, but his remarks quickly veered into political confrontation.

While addressing the crowd, the senator acknowledged President William Ruto and departed from the usual protocol by skipping recognition of other leaders and recognized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Amid cheers from sections of the crowd, Methu asserted that although he respects the President, he does not fear him.

His speech grew more pointed when he turned his attention to National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, accusing him of repeatedly insulting Gachagua.

Methu challenged Ichung’wah over his alleged criticism of the former Deputy President, daring him to criticise the former DP at the event.

"Kimani Ichung’wah, since you are here; those words you use to insult Rigathi Gachagua, today he is here - insult him," he said.

Despite attempts to restore order, Methu continued with his remarks, prompting Kwenya to force him off the stage.

Kwenya then addressed the gathering, appealing for restraint and respect as tensions rose.

"It is unfortunate that it had to go that way. Please, fellow citizens, we respectfully ask you to remain calm because we are mourning," he stated.

File image of John Methu

Notably, speaking on Monday, April 6, Ichung'wah criticized Gachagua, accusing him of politicizing the funeral.

The Kikuyu MP further warned against threats directed at President William Ruto who is expected to attend the event.

"Some are even threatening the President, telling him, 'just know you are coming home.' Now honestly, I asked myself - this isn’t even your loss; you have no relationship with the person who died, nor with the bereaved family.

"Yet you’ve seen it as an opportunity to come and display your political influence," he said.

Gachagua confirmed that he will attend both the burial and memorial events in Nyandarua, dismissing claims that he or his supporters could be barred from the ceremony.

Speaking on Sunday, April 5, he noted that the region remains his political stronghold and insisted that no one has the authority to block him from participating in the final rites in Ol Kalou.

Gachagua addressed reports that allies of Ruto had suggested he should stay away, asserting his right to be present.

"We are going to Nyandarua; we have our MP who has passed away, called Honorable Kiaraho. There are major prayers taking place in Ol Kalou. I have heard people allied to Ruto - an associate is saying that when the President comes there, Riggy G and his people are not supposed to attend. Nyandarua is ours; Ruto chased us out of the office, he cannot chase us out of the office and then also chase us from home," he said.

Gachagua further stated that while Ruto is welcome to attend, he should do so respectfully as a guest, maintaining that Ruto’s presence will not deter him from showing up.

"Anybody thinking that just because Ruto is coming to the ceremony we might miss it - we cannot miss a ceremony in our own home. He is a visitor; let him come as a visitor, and we will welcome him well. And he should come humbly and with respect," he added.