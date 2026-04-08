Editor's Review KASNEB announced the official release and collection schedule for certificates relating to the December 2025 examination sitting.

The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) has announced the official release and collection schedule for certificates relating to the December 2025 examination sitting.

In a notice on Wednesday, April 8, the examinations body confirmed that successful candidates will be able to collect their certificates starting this weekend.

"The December 2025 certificates will be ready for collection from Saturday, 11 April 2026. A mass issuance of the certificates will take place on Saturday, 11 April 2026 and Sunday, 12 April 2026 at KASNEB Towers I, GF 1 from 08:00am to 04:00pm," the notice read.

Students who may not be able to physically collect their certificates have also been provided with an alternative option.

The body explained that candidates can request delivery via post by submitting a formal request through email.

To facilitate postage, applicants are required to send an email to [email protected] and include key details such as their registration number, a copy of their National Identity Card, postal address and code, cellphone number, and the specific examination sitting.

Additionally, KASNEB cautioned candidates to collect their certificates within the stipulated timelines to avoid extra charges, noting that storage fees will begin to apply from 1 August 2026.

File image of KASNEB CEO Nicholas Letting'

This comes over a month after KASNEB announced that it has done away with optional questions in its exam structure.

In a notice published on Monday, March 2, KASNEB explained that the question papers will have five questions, which will all be compulsory.

"All examination question papers at the Professional Levels will consist of five (5) compulsory questions. Candidates will be required to answer all five (5) questions.

"The marks allocated to each question will be clearly indicated at the end of each question. The duration of each examination session will remain three (3) hours. There will be no optional questions under the revised structure," the notice read.

KASNEB noted that the new revised structure would take effect from the April 2026 examinations.

The new changes will only affect students taking Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Secretaries (CS), Certified Investment and Financial Analysts (CIFA), Certified Credit Professionals (CCP), and Certified Quality Professional (CQP) exams.

"Kindly note that the structure for Certificate, Diploma and Post-Professional qualifications remains unchanged," the notice added.

KASNEB explained that the exam structure had been reviewed as part of a continuous improvement initiative.

"The revision is intended to enhance fairness, consistency and comparability of examination papers. It will also align the examination structure with best practice in professional assessment," the notice further read.

KASNEB urged students to familiarise themselves with the revised structure in preparation for the April 2026 examinations and subsequent sittings.