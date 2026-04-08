Editor's Review Osotsi was attacked at gunpoint by goons at a restaurant in Kisumu.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi of the ODM Linda Mwananchi faction was injured after he was attacked by armed goons in Kisumu on Wednesday, April 8.

In a statement by his Director of Communication, Derick Luvega, the Senator was attacked at Java Restaurant in Kisumu, where he met a friend and engaged with members of the public.

Luvega claimed that Osotsi was accosted by goons armed with guns who manhandled him in the full glare of the public.

He claimed that the altercation was because of the Senator's political stand, as the leader had declared his support for the 'Wantam' brigade.

"It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him, questioning his political stance and subsequently subjecting him to physical manhandling.

A file image of Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.



"They demanded to know why he is supporting one-term and not two-term," the statement read in part.

The Senator's Communication Director claimed that Osotsi's security opted not to discharge their firearm to avoid any unprecedented harm to members of the public.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna claimed that his Vihiga counterpart had been airlifted to Nairobi to receive treatment following the attack.

He condemned the assault incident and demanded that the police expedite investigations into the matter and arrest the perpetrators.

"The Senator is being airlifted to Nairobi as we speak. Whilst we wait for further details, I strongly condemn this attack and ask the Police for immediate action on those responsible," Sifuna stated.

Osotsi's team have demanded that the police review the CCTV footage from the restaurant to help identify the goons involved and bring them to book.

Luvega added that the attack was an isolated incident and did not mean that the people from Kisumu County were hostile to the Senator or the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Osotsi has been vocal about his differences with the ODM party leadership over the decision to support President William Ruto's re-election.

He was stripped of his role as ODM Deputy Party Leader in the Special Delegates Conference for dissenting with the views of the party.

Osotsi, Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino are adamant that the broad-based government is not suitable for the common mwananchi.