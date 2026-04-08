Editor's Review Siaya Governor James Orengo has termed the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as a calculated and deliberate act.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has termed the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as a calculated and deliberate act.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, he dismissed claims that the incident which occurred at Java House in Western Mall, Kisumu was incidental.

"The barbaric, early morning ambush on Linda Mwananchi Principal and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at Java House, Western Mall in Kisumu, is a disgusting display of cowardice. Make no mistake, this was not a random act of violence," he said.

Orengo linked the incident to a broader pattern, suggesting that it was part of a sustained effort to intimidate certain political voices.

"This is a clearly coordinated and organized pattern of intimidation aimed at silencing the voices of the people, coming as a second direct hit after the violent assault at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel on the eve of our Kakamega Rally," he added.

Orengo also issued demands to law enforcement agencies, urging swift action and accountability following the attack.

"We demand that the police immediately produce the CCTV footage from Java House and ensure the culprits are brought to book without further delay," he demanded.

File image of Godfrey Osotsi and James Orengo

Orengo went on to warn against what he described as attempts to exploit ethnic divisions, particularly between the Luo and Luhya communities.

"Organizing this hit in the heart of Kisumu is a desperate and primitive attempt to incite tribal warfare between the Luo and Luhya communities, but we see through these dirty divide and rule tactics," he further said.

Orengo reaffirming the resilience of the Linda Mwananchi movement despite the violent incidents.

"These cowardly acts will not stop us. To the planners and their goons, you are wasting your time because you cannot kill an idea whose time has come. Linda Mwananchi is a movement of the people, and this movement is unstoppable," he concluded.

Earlier Wednesday, Osotsi's Director of Communication, Derick Luvega, said the Senator was attacked at the restaurant where he was meeting a friend and engaged with members of the public.

Luvega claimed that Osotsi was accosted by goons armed with guns who manhandled him in the full glare of the public.

He claimed that the altercation was because of the Senator's political stand, as the leader had declared his support for the 'Wantam' brigade.

"It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him, questioning his political stance and subsequently subjecting him to physical manhandling. They demanded to know why he is supporting one-term and not two-term," the statement read in part.

Luvega claimed that Osotsi's security opted not to discharge their firearm to avoid any unprecedented harm to members of the public.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna claimed that his Vihiga counterpart had been airlifted to Nairobi to receive treatment following the attack.

He condemned the assault incident and demanded that the police expedite investigations into the matter and arrest the perpetrators.

"The Senator is being airlifted to Nairobi as we speak. Whilst we wait for further details, I strongly condemn this attack and ask the Police for immediate action on those responsible," Sifuna stated.