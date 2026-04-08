Editor's Review Wamuchomba alleged that Gachagua was targeting billions from a handshake with Ruto.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba on Wednesday, April 8, claimed that DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua was positioning himself for a handshake with President William Ruto.

Wamuchomba argued that Gachagua's maturity and reserve when addressing mourners during the funeral of Ol Kalau MP David Kiaraho were to soften his landing for the future.

She described Gachagua as a political genius for carefully picking his words even while airing his grievances to Ruto, who was the chief guest.

The former DP referred to the President as his brother and demanded that the leaders from the region respect him.

However, Wamuchombo claimed that Gachagua would demand monetary compensation if he were to enter into a partnership with his former boss.

A file image of Rigathi Gachagua.



"Riggy G is a political genius. His calculations are adding up. He’s warming up for a handshake with President Ruto so that he can get his billions and move abroad," she claimed.

The lawmaker claimed that she would be in Ruto's 'kitchen' and would be the one 'serving the handshake tea'.

Wamuchomba urged the leaders from the Mount Kenya region to stop the verbal exchange with those allied to President Ruto.

She argued that fighting the Kenya Kwanza administration would undermine development in the region.

"Stop with the insults for now so that we can build roads and get our share of development. When Ruto and Gachagua shake hands, we will be sorted out," the MP added.

During his speech, Gachagua appeared to extend an olive branch to his former boss. He called on Ruto to reconcile with the communities from the Mount Kenya region.

The DCP Leader claimed that he was willing to work with Ruto as long as he ditched the likes of Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah.

However, Ruto clapped back at Gachagua and accused him of trying to drag their indifference into a community affair.

The President asked leaders affiliated with him not to be intimidated by individuals with a 'god' complex who think that their word is enough to determine the outcome of elections.