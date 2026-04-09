Editor's Review Former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga has secured a new diplomatic posting following his exit from the tax agency.

Former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga has secured a new diplomatic posting following his exit from the tax agency.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced that Wattanga has been nominated as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Pretoria, South Africa.

Koskei confirmed that the nomination is part of a broader restructuring and deployment within the foreign service.

"These postings arise from the regular cycle of succession within Kenya's missions abroad and to support the expansion of the nation's diplomatic footprint. In that regard, the following persons have been nominated for appointment or redeployed within the Foreign Service," he said.

Alongside Wattanga, several other appointments have been made within the foreign service.

Julius Murori Mbijiwe has been nominated as Ambassador to the Vatican (The Holy See), while Ambassador Irene Maswan has been appointed Deputy Ambassador to London in the United Kingdom.

Judy Muthoni Njau has been nominated as Deputy Ambassador to Brussels, Belgium.

File image of Humphrey Wattanga

Koskei noted that the nominations have been forwarded for parliamentary approval in line with constitutional requirements.

"In fulfilment of the constitutional imperatives on the appointment of State officers, His Excellency the President has caused the transmittal of the Nominations to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament," the statement added.

KRA announced a leadership transition following Wattanga's exit.

In a statement, the KRA Board confirmed that Wattanga’s tenure has come to an end after a decision not to renew his contract.

"The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board informs the public that it will not be renewing Humphrey Wattanga's Contract of Service as Commissioner General," the statement read.

The board explained that the outgoing Commissioner General would immediately step aside from his duties in line with contractual provisions.

"Consequently, and in accordance with his Contract of Service, he is proceeding on terminal leave effective immediately," the statement added.

KRA also took the opportunity to acknowledge Wattanga’s contribution during his time in office, highlighting his role in advancing the institution’s mandate.

"The Board takes this opportunity to commend the outgoing Commissioner General for his dedicated service and leadership to the Authority and the country. During his tenure, he played a key role in advancing the Authority's mandate," the statement further read.

The board announced the interim appointment of Lilian Nyawanda as the process to recruit a substantive Commissioner General begins.

"In the interim, the Board has appointed Dr. Lilian Nyawanda as the Acting Commissioner General, in line with the relevant statutory and policy provisions, pending the recruitment of a substantive Commissioner General through a competitive process," the statement concluded.

Nyawanda serves as the Commissioner of Customs and Border Control.