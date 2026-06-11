Editor's Review The US government has announced an additional Ksh2.58 billion ($20 million) in funding towards Ebola preparedness in Kenya and three other East African nations.

The United States (US) government has announced an additional Ksh2.58 billion ($20 million) in funding towards Ebola preparedness in Kenya and three other East African nations.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10, the US Department of State said the funding will also benefit Burundi, Rwanda, and South Sudan to bolster their capacity to detect, prevent, and respond to Ebola outbreaks.

“Today, the Department is announcing $20 million (Ksh2.5 billion) in additional funding toward the Department’s ongoing Ebola response and preparedness efforts, bringing the total direct funding for the Department of State’s Ebola response to more than $220 million (28.4 billion).

“This additional funding will help support comprehensive preparedness activities in countries surrounding the current outbreak, including in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Sudan,” read the statement in part.

The department noted that the funding will support national emergency operations centers, enhance capacities for surveillance, testing, border screening, and infection prevention and control.

File image of President William Ruto with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The funding will also enable the four nations to procure and distribute critical commodities and prepare to manage potential patients with Ebola disease.

This comes a week after the US government committed to injecting Ksh1.74 billion ($13.5 million) toward Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

US secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the commitment during a phone call conversation with President William Ruto on May 28.

During the talks, Ruto and Rubio discussed coordinated measures to secure critical medical supplies for Kenya and to reinforce the country’s health system preparedness.

“The Secretary and President Ruto discussed coordinated efforts to secure vital medical supplies for Kenya and ensure the strength and preparedness of Kenya’s health system.

“The United States Government intends to commit $13.5 million toward Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts and has already committed to providing $112 million in bilateral assistance to the regional response,” the US Department of State said in a statement.

On Tuesday, President Ruto held discussions with US President Donald Trump’s Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, in Norway.

The two held talks on the US-Kenya cooperation to respond to the Ebola virus outbreak, among other issues.

Boulos thanked President Ruto for his steadfast partnership with the US in responding to the disease.

“We discussed U.S.-Kenyan cooperation to respond to Ebola, and I thanked President Ruto for his steadfast partnership. Both of our nations have vital roles to play in fighting this outbreak and protecting our populations,” Boulos stated.