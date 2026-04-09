Editor's Review President William Ruto has unveiled a multi-sector plan aimed at transforming Nairobi’s infrastructure, with a strong focus on solid waste management, sanitation, lighting, water, and roads.

President William Ruto has unveiled a multi-sector plan aimed at transforming Nairobi’s infrastructure, with a strong focus on solid waste management, sanitation, lighting, water, and roads.

At the heart of the plan is a major intervention in waste management, a sector that has long been associated with environmental concerns in the city.

Speaking during a Special Address to the Nairobi City County Assembly on Thursday, April 9, Ruto said the county government will play a central role by allocating land to support the initiative.

"Solid waste management, one of the clearest symbols of Nairobi’s disorder, is also being fundamentally overhauled. The Nairobi City County Government will provide 100 acres of land for a Material Recovery Facility and multiple transfer stations across the city," he said.

Ruto said the project is already taking shape at the Dandora dumpsite, where efforts are underway to address years of accumulated waste.

According to the president, the clean-up and system upgrade are expected to deliver noticeable results within months.

"Work is already underway at Dandora, where 40 trucks are on site clearing legacy waste and additional capacity is being mobilised. Within three months, we expect the core system to be operational. Within six months, Nairobi should begin to experience the kind of functioning waste management system that any serious capital city should already have," he added.

Ruto confirmed the national government's financial support to ensure the success of the initiative.

“And let me say this clearly: the National Government is not standing at the sidelines. We are backing this effort in a real and practical way, including support to the tune of Ksh 2 billion annually to strengthen solid waste management and accelerate delivery. Because this is not just a county issue. It is a public health issue, an environmental issue, a dignity issue, and a national image issue," he continued.

File image of ongoing construction of a modern sewer line

Elsewhere, beyond waste management, the plan includes a major upgrade to Nairobi’s street lighting infrastructure, aimed at improving safety and security across the city.

"We are delivering a safer city through the installation of 50,000 street lighting points, including the revival of 40,000 existing lights and the installation of 10,000 new solar and smart streetlights.

"Fabrication is already underway. Installation begins this month. By the end of May, Nairobi will begin to see visible improvements across key corridors and neighbourhoods, and within six months this city will be markedly brighter, safer, and more secure," he stated.

Ruto said the government is also prioritizing electricity access in informal settlements, with a last-mile connectivity program targeting underserved communities.

"We are also extending safe electricity through last-mile connectivity in informal settlements, beginning this month with Hospital Ward, and moving into Kibra, Korogocho, Mathare, and Kamukunji within the next 90 days. This is not just about power. It is about dignity, safety, enterprise, and inclusion," he further said.

In the water sector, Ruto said his administration is advancing key projects to boost supply and stabilize distribution.

"We are expanding water supply through strategic interventions, including the Ng’ethu-Gigiri waterworks, which will add 50,000 cubic metres of daily water supply. The Gigiri–Shauri Moyo evacuation corridor is also being advanced to stabilise supply in high-demand zones, including areas supporting affordable housing development," he noted.

Sanitation infrastructure is also set for a major upgrade, with new trunk sewers and a treatment plant forming part of the long-term solution to Nairobi’s wastewater challenges.

"On sanitation, we are undertaking what should have been done years ago. We will build two parallel 27-kilometre trunk sewers along the Nairobi River Corridor, develop a 60,000 cubic metre per day treatment plant, expand last-mile sewer connectivity, and support the long-term expansion of sewerage systems for this city," he said.

Additionally, Ruto said the government has launched an extensive urban roads and drainage programme to improve mobility and address perennial flooding in the city.

"On roads and drainage, we are implementing a 247-kilometre urban roads programme. The first phase of 63 kilometres is already ongoing and expected to be completed by June 2026.

"Another 58 kilometres commenced this month, and subsequent phases are being funded to begin without delay. This will be complemented by drainage interventions in identified flood hotspots so that we stop managing floods as annual surprises and start treating them as infrastructure failures that must be fixed," he noted.