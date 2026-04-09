Editor's Review The restructuring is part of efforts to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across the county.

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka has announced a sweeping overhaul of the county executive, dismissing all County Executive Committee Members, the County Attorney, and the County Secretary.

In a statement on Thursday, April 9, the governor stated that the restructuring is part of efforts to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across the county.

"Accordingly, subject to section 40(1)(a) of the County Government Act, all Members of the County Executive Committee, the County Attorney, and the County Secretary have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect," the statement read.

Lusaka made it clear that the decision was made in good faith and with the public’s best interests at heart.

"This decision has been taken in good faith and in the broader public interest, to facilitate the efficient functioning of the County Government and to uphold the integrity of its institutions," the statement added.

Lusaka assured residents that measures have been put in place to maintain continuity in service delivery. The statement says:

"The County Government remains committed to continuity of services, and appropriate administrative measures have been put in place to ensure that there is no disruption in the delivery of essential services to the great people of our county," the statement further read.

File image of Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka

Lusaka indicated that further details regarding interim arrangements and new appointments will be communicated in due course.

In acknowledging the outgoing officials, the governor expressed appreciation for their service while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to lawful governance.

"The Governor appreciates the service rendered by the affected officers and reaffirms the County Government's commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and respect for due process," the statement concluded.

This comes over a month after Lusaka vowed to sponsor the college education of Flora Anyango, the 23-year-old woman who captured national attention after hugging a tree for 74 hours in protest against corruption.

Speaking at the hospital where he visited Anyango following her successful completion of the challenge, Lusaka praised her courage and commitment to advocating against graft in the country.

"You did a good job of highlighting the issues you were advocating against," the governor told Anyango during the visit.

In a gesture of support, Lusaka announced he would personally fund her educational aspirations.

"And so that you are able to continue with what you do, I also say you go ahead and look for that college you were talking about, and then contact me and I will pay for your fees until you finish," he added.