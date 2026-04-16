Editor's Review UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar has defended Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and his Trade counterpart Lee Kinyanjui after the opposition demanded their resignation over the fuel scandal.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar has defended Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and his Trade counterpart Lee Kinyanjui after the opposition demanded their resignation over the fuel scandal.

Speaking on Thursday, April 16, Omar asked CSs Wandayi and Kinyanjui to remain strong and not be distracted by opposition criticism.

Omar noted that the UDA Party is confident in the leadership of the two CSs in their respective dockets.

“We remain confident in the stewardship of Opiyo Wandayi as Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Lee Kinyanjui, Cabinet Secretary for Trade.

“We equally ask them to remain steadfast in the face of misleading, defamatory, and sensational assertions by the opposition characters, particularly Gachagua,” said Omar.

File image of the United Opposition press briefing.

The UDA SG also dismissed the calls for nationwide demonstrations by the opposition over the rise in fuel prices.

“This country does not belong to one person. He is asking for mass action over an international fuel crisis. If Gachagua is sincere, he should be calling for mass action against Trump and Netanyahu. Those are the people who created the crisis, not William Ruto,” Omar added.

On Wednesday, during a presser, Rigathi Gachagua called for the resignation of Wandayi and Kinyanjui, claiming they were culpable for the fuel scandal.

The former Deputy President alleged that while CS Wandayi was directly involved, CS Kinyanjui was equally responsible for being complicit.

"We unequivocally demand the immediate resignation of Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi for the fuel scandal and lying under oath to the National Assembly Committee. "

"We also demand the resignation of Lee Kinyanjui for being complicit and being part of this scandal," Gachagua stated.

Further, Gachagua demanded that President Ruto direct National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to convene a special sitting to address the fuel price hike issue.

Gachagua threatened that the opposition would call for mass protests if their demands were not met in seven days.

"Ruto should direct the Speaker of the National Assembly to convene a special sitting in Parliament to address the following issues, failure to which the United Alternative government shall call for national action," Gachagua added.